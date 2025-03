KavkazDominance said: Change my mind.



Silva was overrated, got outstriked by Chael Sonnen. Pereira has no defense. I could go on, seriously.



Topuria showed zero flaws in his striking.

He's the GSOAT (Greatest Striker Of All Time). Click to expand...

I need to see Topuria vs other excellent strikers first but here's how history in MMA works...Anderson was for the longest time considered the best striker in the game...now nobody acknowledges it much. Cro Cop too, now people laugh at that. Adesanya...who got outstruck by Strickland and knocked out by Poatan, dropped and strangled vs DDP. I remember when people said Baeboza was the best striker in the sport and they all went silent when Jamie Varner slept his ass. Then it was Poatan...a guy who got his shit rocked on the regional scene by Ottoni a WW and Poatan is just way too hittable getting dropped by Roundtree a couple times and outgunned at range by Jiri, now he was arguably outstruck by Ankalaev. Oh I remember when people said Petr Yan was the best striker in the sport not that long ago, Aldo, Chuck, Mousasi, Lyoto. Who cares, it doesn't mean anything. Oh and McGregor at 145 and into 155 was widely considered the best striker in the world too heh.Ilia has some of the best boxing I've ever seen in MMA though but his defense hasn't been tested a ton yet, which is why I wanted to see him vs offensive dynamos like Lopes and Jean Silva. And I wanted to see if Evloev could test his cardio, takedown defense and grind. We will see at 155, Ilia is athletically gifted but he's a former Bantamweight with a really small frame, this could very likely be a trainwreck of a career decision by him. Best striker in MMA ever? He definitely hasn't proven or earned that, he has great potential, he's an athletic gift kind of like GSP or Jones was, something very different about him compared to most.