Topuria Is Deadly

rightfight777
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2023
- Messages
- 145
- Reaction score
- 90
Illia may be the best pound for pound fighter ever! I am going out on a limb after studying his fight history. Bottom line is he fights stylistically like a mini Mike Tyson but he also has similar power in his division just like Mike. His defense is also on par. Superior positioning and head movement. Now add to that a guy who reminds me of George St. Pierre with his takedowns but has better submissions. He will defeat Olivera possibly in the first round or second round and he will defeat Islam Makhachev if Islam has the courage to fight him.