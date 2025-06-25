Topuria Is Deadly

R

rightfight777

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 3, 2023
Messages
145
Reaction score
90
Illia may be the best pound for pound fighter ever! I am going out on a limb after studying his fight history. Bottom line is he fights stylistically like a mini Mike Tyson but he also has similar power in his division just like Mike. His defense is also on par. Superior positioning and head movement. Now add to that a guy who reminds me of George St. Pierre with his takedowns but has better submissions. He will defeat Olivera possibly in the first round or second round and he will defeat Islam Makhachev if Islam has the courage to fight him.
 
rightfight777 said:
Illia may be the best pound for pound fighter ever! I am going out on a limb after studying his fight history. Bottom line is he fights stylistically like a mini Mike Tyson but he also has similar power in his division just like Mike. His defense is also on par. Superior positioning and head movement. Now add to that a guy who reminds me of George St. Pierre with his takedowns but has better submissions. He will defeat Olivera possibly in the first round or second round and he will defeat Islam Makhachev if Islam has the courage to fight him.
Click to expand...
Best P4P fighter ever is a stretch, that goes to Ali. But Topuria is fantastic nonetheless
 
He's good at beating old guys.

-beating guys with lots of fight mileage..
 
Last edited:
BEATDOWNS said:
He's good at beating old guys.

-beating guys with lots of fight mileage..
Click to expand...

Volk just beat a rampaging, in prime, savage in Diego Lopes ans holds the FW belt again. But hes so old lol

The only FW that would be favored beat Max besides Ilia currently is Volk. You sound rtarted.
 
Aurelian said:
I don't care what anyone says, knocking out Max Holloway is impressive as fuck.
Click to expand...
dude Max was like 14rs old for his first pro fight. ha ha ha dude has been taking damage for 19 years. Being the one to finally crack that nut ain't impressive.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
dude Max was like 14rs old for his first pro fight. ha ha ha dude has been taking damage for 19 years. Being the one to finally crack that nut ain't impressive.
Click to expand...
It really is. He's fought Conor, Poirier x2, Gaethje, Stephens, Pettis, Aldo x2, Yair, TKZ, and none of those guys were able to put him away. I get your point but he's fought a long list of finishers and managed to not get finished for so long.
 
ElLunico said:
Volk just beat a rampaging, in prime, savage in Diego Lopes ans holds the FW belt again. But hes so old lol

The only FW that would be favored beat Max besides Ilia currently is Volk. You sound rtarted.
Click to expand...
No, ngl that fight was a layup by the UFC. They gave him Lopes for no reason reason besides it was a stylistic miracle when it should have been Movsar.

Volk is goated for reclaiming the belt tho and a top 5 goat
 
Aurelian said:
It really is. He's fought Conor, Poirier x2, Gaethje, Stephens, Pettis, Aldo x2, Yair, TKZ, and none of those guys were able to put him away. I get your point but he's fought a long list of finishers and managed to not get finished for so long.
Click to expand...
It is impressive that it took so long but the longer he continued to fight it was bound to happen at some point is all I am trying to say.
 
ElLunico said:
Volk just beat a rampaging, in prime, savage in Diego Lopes ans holds the FW belt again. But hes so old lol

The only FW that would be favored beat Max besides Ilia currently is Volk. You sound rtarted.
Click to expand...
Diego is justa brawler lol just closes his eyes and starts swinging anyone with any technical abilities beats that guy. ha ha he's fun to watch but Jean Silva beats him easily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Does Ilia Topuria pull out of UFC 317 now?
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
methrogenn
Why is MMA Media advocating giving Topuria a Welterweight Titleshot even before he wins the Lightweight Title?
Replies
14
Views
437
Dr Fong
D
K
Media Illia Topuria looks past Charles and (boring) Islam, looking for mega money fight with Paddy
2
Replies
38
Views
966
wannabetoughguy
wannabetoughguy
lerobshow
Topuria vs Islam is upon us
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
lerobshow
lerobshow
biscuitsbrah
Paddy vs Topuria is going to be so much more interesting
2
Replies
24
Views
394
blunttruth
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,487
Messages
57,475,319
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top