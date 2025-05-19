Topuria is awsome, but he was almost KO'd by an unranked fighter

I am so happy to have an exciting fighter like Ilia in a time when the fight cards have been weaker. He has done everything he has suppose to, however I feel like people kind of look past or try to paint Jai Hebert as an elite fighter when he is 3-5-1 in the UFC. Ilia did find the KO later, but he got rocked the worst he ever has in his entire career by his own admission.




While he has improved since those fights, this is our objective look on how well he would do at a higher weight class. He is very small for 155, shit even for 145 he isn't that big at 5'7. Just because you get fat and and gain 10kg between your fights doesn't mean you are big. Compare former champs Benson Henderson or RDA and they look WAY bigger and weigh pretty close to what Topuria claims his walking weight is.

If he is getting dropped by a Journeyman who wins less than half their fights, what do you think a Joel Alvarez kind of fighter does to him?


ilia-topuria-jai-herbert.gif


ilia-topuria-jai-herbert.gif


He always has a punchers chance, but the hype train is ridiculous. There is reason 145ers rarely go to 155, its because of the size and skill difference. Islam would have hurt this guy badly and is lucky he moved up.
 
Gilday said:
You know what's worse than almost being KOed by an unranked fighter?

BEING KOed by an unranked fighter

islam-makhachev.gif
If Ilia would be at LW this would eventually happen to him. It almost did in his very first fight where as Islam got cracked once in over 18 UFC fights.

This was over 10 years ago and Islam has become the most accomplished Lightweight ever and the P4P #1.

Ilia has beaten old dudes with super mileage where as Islam fought the best of best at a higher and more competitive weight class.
 
Legendary said:
If Ilia would be at LW this would eventually happen to him. It almost did in his very first fight where as Islam got cracked once in over 18 UFC fights.

This was over 10 years ago and Islam has become the most accomplished Lightweight ever and the P4P #1.

Ilia has beaten old dudes with super mileage where as Islam fought the best of best at a higher and more competitive weight class.
He got his title shot off of beating King "Bobby" Green.
 
Söze Aldo said:
He got his title shot off of beating King "Bobby" Green.
Bobby Green was late replacement. You are trying to paint a reality that doesn't exist.

Ilia got a title shot after decisioning a 38 year old Emmett.
 
Legendary said:
If Ilia would be at LW this would eventually happen to him. It almost did in his very first fight where as Islam got cracked once in over 18 UFC fights.

This was over 10 years ago and Islam has become the most accomplished Lightweight ever and the P4P #1.

Ilia has beaten old dudes with super mileage where as Islam fought the best of best at a higher and more competitive weight class.
Trying to discredit beating Volk and Max is trash. Volk just beat Diego Lopez and Max beat Justin Gaethje before their fight. Not going to let you create a bogus narrative that reflects your obvious biased take.
 
Legendary said:
If Ilia would be at LW this would eventually happen to him. It almost did in his very first fight where as Islam got cracked once in over 18 UFC fights.

This was over 10 years ago and Islam has become the most accomplished Lightweight ever and the P4P #1.

Ilia has beaten old dudes with super mileage where as Islam fought the best of best at a higher and more competitive weight class.
Thats true, Ilia has 8 UFC fights... hes last 3 fights are against guys who are 40, 36 and 33

And now he fights against 35 year old Charles

The most impressive thing he has done was a Max tko, but thats a worn down Max
 
Legendary said:
He always has a punchers chance, but the hype train is ridiculous. There is reason 145ers rarely go to 155, its because of the size and skill difference. Islam would have hurt this guy badly and is lucky he moved up.
This is the most inacurrate thing Ive ever seen on here.
 
