Topuria is awsome, but he was almost KO'd by an unranked fighter

I am so happy to have an exciting fighter like Ilia in a time when the fight cards have been weaker. He has done everything he has suppose to, however I feel like people kind of look past or try to paint Jai Hebert as an elite fighter when he is 3-5-1 in the UFC. Ilia did find the KO later, but he got rocked the worst he ever has in his entire career by his own admission.While he has improved since those fights, this is our objective look on how well he would do at a higher weight class. He is very small for 155, shit even for 145 he isn't that big at 5'7. Just because you get fat and and gain 10kg between your fights doesn't mean you are big. Compare former champs Benson Henderson or RDA and they look WAY bigger and weigh pretty close to what Topuria claims his walking weight is.If he is getting dropped by a Journeyman who wins less than half their fights, what do you think a Joel Alvarez kind of fighter does to him?He always has a punchers chance, but the hype train is ridiculous. There is reason 145ers rarely go to 155, its because of the size and skill difference. Islam would have hurt this guy badly and is lucky he moved up.