Topuria is a weight bully and simply can't make 145 anymore...

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
I understand him wanting to move up, and applaud him for taking on such a massive challenge, but he clearly must've felt he needed to give the UFC some kind of pretense for moving up that they could give plausible deniability, so he pretended like it was a weight cutting issue.
Imagine anyone believing that a relatively small 145er has trouble making the weight. I think Topuria is out of his mind given his size disadvantage at 155, but gotta give him credit for having huge balls and fearlessly taking on the biggest challenges. He's like the antithesis of Khabib.