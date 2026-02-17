Topuria has really only proven he has elite inside boxing and not much else

He is on pregancy leave against Arman because he has never fought that level of grappler, he is devastating and sharp in the pocket but if people play to their reach advantage and kick him the face like Herbert when he dropped him and wrestle him like Usman, Arman or Islam would do, he will have next to no chance. Everyone is tough until they get held down and drained, then tentative about the TD when they get up lower their hands and start getting tired and beaten up. Arman and Usman are much stronger grapplers than Ilia, who is good, but not at that level.

Outwrestling a few scrubs outside the UFC and Bryce Mitchell (who actually scored a TD himself) doesn't give me the confidence he can hang with real elites.

He knocked out some great FW strikers and a chinny Oliveria who wanted to bang with him but how is that going to save him when 9.5/10 times takedown comes first against real grapplers who outsize him?

He has a long neck too which makes it even easier to choke him out.
 
fortheo said:
I've personally always thought he was lacking in a few areas, but nobody's stopped him from imposing his game thus far, so
What I'll never stop criticizing though is his consistent one fight every ten month schedule since his debut in the ufc. Fuck that shit.
He's not fighting great grapplers like Islam or Arman. Nothing burger until he beats one.

VinceArch said:
He actually has more submission wins then he does KO wins. I think he might know a thing or two about grappling but why go there when the fights start standing?
Lots of fighters look like they can grapple until they run into a world class grapplers and are taught about levels.
 
He openly ducked Arman. Fought 4 ranked guys ever. Volk was comming off that KO. Looked great thus far. Overal not proven to me. Not fully tested. I need a couple more fights. Especially for the new band wagon jumper fans who call him the new Goat. 4 ranked fights is nothing.
 
Charles wins ELEVEN fights in a row at lightweight, only losing to a generational, two division champion in Islam. He then wins his next fight via KO, goes to a pick-em decision with #1 contender Arman, beats the shit out of Chandler and taps Gamrot.

"Chinny Oliveria"

Its stupid beyond words. Chinny fighters don't go 14-3 in the deepest division the sport, only losing to two guys who are MULTI DIVISION champions.

Topuria is a complete freak. Smashing Volk - Max - Charles in a row is completely bonkers. He's fighting at a different level than his peers.
 
hbombbisping said:
Lots of fighters look like they can grapple until they run into a world class grapplers and are taught about levels.
True, we haven't seen it at all really since he's been in the UFC. I'm simply saying he has more sub wins because that's true and that he isn't completely lost on the ground. Is it good enough for the caliber of elite grappling that certain UFC fighters have? Unknown but perhaps we'll find out if he ever decides to return.
 
Love that Topuria got head kicked once now idiots think he's dead the moment anyone even lifts their leg at him haha. By the haters' dumbass logic, Islam you just have to punch and out he goes easily.

hbombbisping said:
but how is that going to save him when 9.5/10 times takedown comes first against real grapplers who outsize him?
Did you have a stroke writing this part?

hbombbisping said:
He has a long neck too which makes it even easier to choke him out like Usman just did.
Yep. Usman choking out Alfie Davis the striker from England in PFL certainly proves that Topuria will get choked by Usman. Incredible logic you have there.

How come no one has choked him and his big long neck out already?
 
hbombbisping said:
Oliveira is good on the ground but his takedowns?<{nope}> This is why he's great at BJJ but not a complete grappler with good td's anywhere near Islam.
Your trolling isn't funny or clever. It's just lazy rage bait. I'm not going back and forth with some retard on his 10th account. Fuck off.

Not sure why the above poster is even addessing me but we'll see how his post ages.

And how well Topuria does against real grapplers like Usman and Islam.

If Tops ex wife lets him that is.
 
hbombbisping said:
Can you at least wait until hes actually been beaten before you start "he was never good" stuff, its very rude...
 
