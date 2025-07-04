Topuria has one title defense against Holloway

oldschoolmmafan

oldschoolmmafan

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 10, 2013
Messages
7,438
Reaction score
6,778
It seems defence of a title doesn't mean as much as getting there anymore and maintaining, am I wrong?. Topuria is already talked of as first 3 division champion yet has a single defence against Holloway.
 
He has a long way to go to catch the GOATS

u1xui9e2oo961.jpg
 
loisestrad said:
Times change. Change with time.
Click to expand...
His second defence of second belt could come in the way of Paddy, he is not even former or lineal champion of lightweight. Essentially given paper belt. Why everyone so hard on Conor for this treatment but a Topuria gets a pass. He is an habitual weight jumper to, all late career.
 
Last edited:
oldschoolmmafan said:
It seems defence of a title doesn't mean as much as getting there anymore and maintaining, am I wrong?
Click to expand...
Well i think this is a complicated issue, if you look at long reigning champs like anderson silva, He was on a 16 fight streak with 14 of those fights being after he won the title. in the UFC, These days, most guys dont get a title shot until after they've already almost cleared the division. Take merab for example. Who had already beaten Aldo, O'malley, Yan and Cejudo before he even won a title. So after he beat umar, People were already starting to whisper goat, because of what he's already done.

So to answer this question as concisely as I can, Defenses don't mean as much if they are lower quality defenses, a higher quality rise to contendership can mitigate amount of title defenses.

Also regarding the 3 division champion bit..... a fighters potential isn't determined on what they've done already. People see an avenue for Illa to become a 3 weight champion. Doesn't mean he will, doesn't mean he's the best fighter ever.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Well i think this is a complicated issue, if you look at long reigning champs like anderson silva, He was on a 16 fight streak with 14 of those fights being after he won the title. in the UFC, These days, most guys dont get a title shot until after they've already almost cleared the division. Take merab for example. Who had already beaten Aldo, O'malley, Yan and Cejudo before he even won a title. So after he beat umar, People were already starting to whisper goat, because of what he's already done.

So to answer this question as concisely as I can, Defenses don't mean as much if they are lower quality defenses, a higher quality rise to contendership can mitigate amount of title defenses.

Also regarding the 3 division champion bit..... a fighters potential isn't determined on what they've done already. People see an avenue for Illa to become a 3 weight champion. Doesn't mean he will, doesn't mean he's the best fighter ever.
Click to expand...
Would you rather see fighters defend, or move up?
 
His plan is to win 170 belt and retire...hell probably retire before he turns 30
 
HeadKickerV2 said:
His plan is to win 170 belt and retire...hell probably retire before he turns 30
Click to expand...
Islam stated UFC wanted him to fight for 170 belt regardless is JDM. Did they help pave the way for Topuria to do this, this bothers me much brother. To much politics in a sport sorted by two men.
 
oldschoolmmafan said:
Islam stated UFC wanted him to fight for 170 belt regardless is JDM. Did they help pave the way for Topuria to do this, this bothers me much brother. To much politics in a sport sorted by two men.
Click to expand...

If i was Dana i would try to keep Ilia at 155 for as long as possible... he is the new cash cow

If you allow him to speed run UFC he wont have incentive to stay for long
 
volcom5 said:
Is Max Holloway not a quality win for a defense?
Click to expand...
Not at that stage and when Volk had to fight him twice just to turn heads. Not a fight defence that warrants a weight jump for vacated belt. Now Islam have easy belt from JDM and Topuria easy defence against Paddy.
 
oldschoolmmafan said:
Yet the powers who be offer two belts at almost exact same time. Like I said, to much politics.
Click to expand...
Topurias move up seems to be permanent.

I'm pretty sure UFC doesn't want one of Islam and Topuria to lose at this time.

If Topuria can defend LW 3-4 times, dominantly, I don't see the harm in him trying for a 3rd belt later on.
 
188912345 said:
Topurias move up seems to be permanent.

I'm pretty sure UFC doesn't want one of Islam and Topuria to lose at this time.

If Topuria can defend LW 3-4 times, dominantly, I don't see the harm in him trying for a 3rd belt later on.
Click to expand...
Islam will be gone by then I fear. They are protecting one of them imo.
 
People are dumb. Longevity and dominance matter.

Some of these guys will be forgotten about in years to past.

Ilia is great but he has 5 top ten wins and 3 title fight wins.

He retires right now. He’s on no one’s goat list.

But people are talking about him like his Fedor or Jon or GSP.

He has skills but not the resume.

Yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
If Topuria beats Charles and Islam beats JDM would you be okay with Topuria being gifted another unearned TS?
Replies
18
Views
621
Ramon Antonio
Ramon Antonio
TimeToTrain
Topuria is opposite of what Jones couldn’t do well
2
Replies
20
Views
393
DrRodentia
DrRodentia
PrideNverDies
So, Islam was definitely ducking Topuria the entire time
4 5 6
Replies
111
Views
2K
Rubios
R
Alpha_T83
Are we really waiting until UFC 315 to know the main event for UFC 317???
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
methrogenn
Welterweight is back to being the UFC marquee division after almost a decade
2
Replies
24
Views
654
andgonsil
andgonsil

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,248
Messages
57,518,426
Members
175,735
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top