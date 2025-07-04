Topuria has one title defense against Holloway

Well i think this is a complicated issue, if you look at long reigning champs like anderson silva, He was on a 16 fight streak with 14 of those fights being after he won the title. in the UFC, These days, most guys dont get a title shot until after they've already almost cleared the division. Take merab for example. Who had already beaten Aldo, O'malley, Yan and Cejudo before he even won a title. So after he beat umar, People were already starting to whisper goat, because of what he's already done.



So to answer this question as concisely as I can, Defenses don't mean as much if they are lower quality defenses, a higher quality rise to contendership can mitigate amount of title defenses.



Also regarding the 3 division champion bit..... a fighters potential isn't determined on what they've done already. People see an avenue for Illa to become a 3 weight champion. Doesn't mean he will, doesn't mean he's the best fighter ever.