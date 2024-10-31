Topuria gets mad at Mcgregor saying he is not Spaniard

He is basically explaining here why he represents Spain since Mcgregor said he is a fake Spaniard and he is only Georgian instead



Topuria says in this interview he was born in Germany but then moved to Georgia because his family is Georgian so he would never deny his origin and he is proud of it..



He feels Georgian as well, but then he moved to Spain and since that country let him in and he is who he is now due to all the oportunities he got in that amazing country Spain, he will always represent Spain, he loves that country and him claiming Spain is just him being grateful to the country that let him in !!!



