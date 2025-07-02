Topuria eats Oliveira's best shot

oldschoolmmafan
Took it like it was nothing and fired straight back. Guys chin is insane...
Still free seats available?The chin’s been weakened. Baddy will hold the gold.
Better get on the war wagon while you still can.
He is I believe now p4p champion. If he defends a few times and maybe we see Islam/Topuria at catch-weight. Great thing ahead though now for both divisions.He sits in the pocket like a bawse, and makes fuckers pay.
What gold did I ever own?!I hate to be the one to tell ya, but Paddy took your gold.