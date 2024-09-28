AldoStillGoat
Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 5,949
- Reaction score
- 14,974
Topuria: The best boxer in the UFC
Is Pernell Whitaker an Ice dancer?Max Holloway’s defence makes Nate Diaz look like Pernell Whitaker.
I mean he isn’t wrong. Maxs boxing is grossly overrated by mma fans.
Jon’s boxing isn’t top tier, I agree with that. He is the smartest fighter to ever live and utilizes all of his talents to win. That’s a dumb comparison bud.Max boxing is as good as it gets in mma. If Jon Jones had anywhere near the boxing skill that Max has he wouldn't be afraid of Aspinall.
Is Pernell Whitaker an Ice dancer?
Something about his name just connected with that.
They have damn good skills!
That actually managed to make things even more confusing.They do call him Sweet Pea
He was tight, R.I.P