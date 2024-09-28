Media Topuria clowns Max Holloway's boxing skills

Topuria: The best boxer in the UFC
😂
 
Ilia is right but that boxing beat a lot of people. we'll see how Max fares against ilia, but i think he'll do the same thing volk did to Max
 
Topuria setting himself up for the biggest humble pie in UFC history lol.

But if he goes in their and backs it up and be the 1st to KO Max all will be forgiven
 
Max is gonna Dawg walk this hand sanitizer boi.
 
Well, he ain't wrong.

Haters just really like to talk Max up Max KOing a bum brawler lol.
 
He's right

Max is a great fighter, but he's no boxer. His chin has really done most of the heavy lifting when it comes to his striking success
 
Copper Burner said:
Max boxing is as good as it gets in mma. If Jon Jones had anywhere near the boxing skill that Max has he wouldn't be afraid of Aspinall.
Click to expand...
Jon’s boxing isn’t top tier, I agree with that. He is the smartest fighter to ever live and utilizes all of his talents to win. That’s a dumb comparison bud.
 
If Max’s Boxing was really that good he wouldn’t of lost to Volk x3
 
