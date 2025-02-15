  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Topuria‘s brother

FXzaHfeVEAgTeHr.jpg

Let's hope he isn't another ;)
 
I don't know how seriously to take it since they're close brothers, but Ilia used to talk like his brother could be better than him and is a smarter fighter.
Merab said something about him being better than both Ilia and Merab, but Merab is a nice guy and humble.
I wonder if he'll have some similar star power to Ilia. Yeh he looked good, especially considering the pressure of a first UFC fight, his previous competition all had losing records like 1-10, 0-7 (making these numbers up, but I'm genuinely not exaggerating) a guy with no tape on a short-notice change (similar circumstances to Ilia's first fight against Yousef Zalal, which is now Ilia's least impressive UFC performance).
 
He's good but he looked like he was getting easy sparring in.

At some point I was like damn bro is just using him as a grappling dummy and not even thinking about the finish
 
Let's hope he isn't another ;)
I mean he's def good, but.....


He's a bit boring so far.

We might have to wait for someone to give him a fight to see anything out of him.
 
I mean he's def good, but.....


He's a bit boring so far.

We might have to wait for someone to give him a fight to see anything out of him.
True true :) Hope you are watching the FN later
 
He's good but he looked like he was getting easy sparring in.

At some point I was like damn bro is just using him as a grappling dummy and not even thinking about the finish
It looks like his offensive grappling is merely Wrestling Control
 
He's really good but he doesn't have the "savagery" of his bro. At least not in that fight.

Ilia is technically sound but it looks like he's trying to methodically kill you in there. Aleks seems like he's trying to win the fight.
 
very strange to see how patient he was, after a few minutes it was clear colby is not on his level in striking or grappling but aleksandre didn't push the pace or go for a finish. He even rocked him in round 1 but didn't follow up as well as he could have
 
