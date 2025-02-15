Topuria‘s brother

I don't know how seriously to take it since they're close brothers, but Ilia used to talk like his brother could be better than him and is a smarter fighter.
Merab said something about him being better than both Ilia and Merab, but Merab is a nice guy and humble.
I wonder if he'll have some similar star power to Ilia. Yeh he looked good, especially considering the pressure of a first UFC fight, his previous competition all had losing records like 1-10, 0-7 (making these numbers up, but I'm genuinely not exaggerating) a guy with no tape on a short-notice change (similar circumstances to Ilia's first fight against Yousef Zalal, which is now Ilia's least impressive UFC performance).