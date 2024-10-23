Toppy is the next Conor

andgonsil

andgonsil

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,210
Reaction score
2,426
After defeating Max, Ilia will beat Islam in a fluky way, like Conor vs Aldo

And then, we can expect a boxing challenge vs Canelo
 
Well, to be true to the narrative, he should defeat Max in a flukey way and then move up to face his own Alvarez.
But who can Diaz be? Belal?
 
i hope not, that would imply a lot of failure in the future and years in between fights
 
andgonsil said:
After defeating Max, Ilia will beat Islam in a fluky way, like Conor vs Aldo

And then, we can expect a boxing challenge vs Canelo
Click to expand...
Topuria is better. He wins in the octagon and he doesn’t engage in throwing props at his opponents. Doesn’t hit old men, doesn’t sleep around, doesn’t snort whatever, doesn’t tweet and delete. You get the gist of it.
 
Conor was way bigger than Topuria before he even became champ.
 
Conor Actual has a massive lead in assault and traffic violations, though. Ilia needs to get to work!
 
Topuria needs to KO Max in the first round in devastating fashion and then move up to crush Islam (or Arman/whomever is champ) if he wants to ever get near the level of hype Conor once had.

It’s lightning in a bottle to get that type of finish on a GOAT then move up and have your best ever performance, and Islam/Arman are insanely tougher style matchups then Eddie Alvarez was for Conor.

I’d give it a 1 in a million chance of happening.

 
Silly illy is only dangerous to Max in the first 60 seconds. Max will prevail.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koro_11
So are we getting Arman vs Chandler now?
Replies
10
Views
363
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
20
Views
631
contrail
contrail
W
Which FW gets their first title shot next? And which matchup vs Ilia is most compelling?
Replies
2
Views
426
filthybliss
filthybliss
GiganticMeat
My most anticipated (confirmed) upcoming fight isn't in the UFC. Is yours?
Replies
19
Views
528
don't ask
don't ask

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,307
Messages
56,382,316
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top