Toppy is the next Conor

A returning Sage Northcutt..... lolWell, to be true to the narrative, he should defeat Max in a flukey way and then move up to face his own Alvarez.

But who can Diaz be? Belal?
But who can Diaz be? Belal?
Topuria is better. He wins in the octagon and he doesn’t engage in throwing props at his opponents. Doesn’t hit old men, doesn’t sleep around, doesn’t snort whatever, doesn’t tweet and delete. You get the gist of it.After defeating Max, Ilia will beat Islam in a fluky way, like Conor vs Aldo
Tony F? Gets a gutsy hail Mary sub, rekindles his stardom
