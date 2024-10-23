Toppy is the next Conor

Topuria needs to KO Max in the first round in devastating fashion and then move up to crush Islam (or Arman/whomever is champ) if he wants to ever get near the level of hype Conor once had.



It’s lightning in a bottle to get that type of finish on a GOAT then move up and have your best ever performance, and Islam/Arman are insanely tougher style matchups then Eddie Alvarez was for Conor.



I’d give it a 1 in a million chance of happening.



