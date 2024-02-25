Toporia vs Zabit

Sucks that Zabit will remain a huge what if. Guy had all the talent in the world and had just picked up a couple wins over good opponents and then fell off the face of the earth. I have to think his gas tank would have gotten him in trouble sooner rather than later, but Zabit would have been a tough out against any FW in the world.



On topic, Topuria vs Zabit would have been crazy I imagine. Think Zabit would have some success early with topuria coming up short on the punches, I see Topuria tagging him in the middle and late rounds. Both have good wrestling either one could try to take it to the ground. Probably pick Topuria in a 5 round fight Zabit in a 3 round fight