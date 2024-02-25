Toporia vs Zabit

Topuria. Zabit could maybe win a round, but his stamina wouldn't hold up and he'd likely get knocked out
 
It would have to be an exhibition fight where the belt isn’t on the line because zabit doesn’t fight 5 rounders.

And topuria would destroy zabit. He is much better everywhere.
 
Sucks that Zabit will remain a huge what if. Guy had all the talent in the world and had just picked up a couple wins over good opponents and then fell off the face of the earth. I have to think his gas tank would have gotten him in trouble sooner rather than later, but Zabit would have been a tough out against any FW in the world.

On topic, Topuria vs Zabit would have been crazy I imagine. Think Zabit would have some success early with topuria coming up short on the punches, I see Topuria tagging him in the middle and late rounds. Both have good wrestling either one could try to take it to the ground. Probably pick Topuria in a 5 round fight Zabit in a 3 round fight
 
Topuria right now is better than the best Zabit we've seen, but Zabit retired long before hitting his peak.
 
