Top tier set up artists vs tech brawlers vs sloptech

Who are true setup artists that dont just look for openings but actually create them with clever strike selection and angles?


Who are the sloppy tech brawlers that spam a repetitive and predictive bread and butter combo all the time?


Setup masters-
Alex perreira
Prime crop cop


Tech brawlers-
Robert whitaker
DDP
 
Ok I'll add two more

Anderson Silva setup master

Tai tuivasa sloptech
 
but technical brawlers are the opposite of sloppy.

a sloppy brawler would be Roy Nelson or Chris Leben. both guys just rely heavily on the gifts they were given granite chins and KO power but there is no real technique in their striking just wing em until one lands.
 
Yea true I guess they are two different categories, tech brawlers and those that fall under sloptech


Also some just spam the same combos and can be effective but have ugly styles visually. There is a lot of gray area and it's very subjective
 
Also derrick lewis is a sloppy brawler too.
 
