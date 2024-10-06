Top tier set up artists vs tech brawlers vs sloptech

2004 account
For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
Who are true setup artists that dont just look for openings but actually create them with clever strike selection and angles?
Who are the sloppy tech brawlers that spam a repetitive and predictive bread and butter combo all the time?
Setup masters-
Alex perreira
Prime crop cop
Tech brawlers-
Robert whitaker
DDP
