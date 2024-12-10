Top ten mma fighters of the 21st century via mma uncensored

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
Add one fighter to this list
Poatan for me discuss
Yea true. Also I love Randy but I don't think he deserves a spot on the top tenTito Ortiz carried the UFC out of the Dark Era... Without UFC 40 there would be no more UFC.
I sort of agree who would you replace him withUsman doesn't belong on this list
Probably AldoI sort of agree who would you replace him with
Good one!! somehow I forgot about him I have np with replacing usman or randy with aldoProbably Aldo
Read the OP wrongYea true. Also I love Randy but I don't think he deserves a spot on the top ten
Remove Randy and UsmanI sort of agree who would you replace him with
Whether you love or hate him, Conor revolutionized/evolved the sport more than any fighter in the sports history
Without him the sport/UFC would be significantly more watered down, boring, and just an overall worse product
You could replace anyone in the top row with him other than BJ and it would make more sense