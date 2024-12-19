News Top Rank / DAZN agree to a deal

Nice. You know how much money ESPN pays Top Rank per year for exclusivity? Over $90 million. I'd be curious to see what DAZN will be paying them annually.

“Top Rank can allocate that much money from its budget for PED testing because it is paid more than $90 million annually as part of its exclusive rights deal with ESPN, which will conclude at the end of July 2025.”
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Nice. You know how much money ESPN pays Top Rank per year for exclusivity? Over $90 million. I'd be curious to see what DAZN will be paying them annually.

“Top Rank can allocate that much money from its budget for PED testing because it is paid more than $90 million annually as part of its exclusive rights deal with ESPN, which will conclude at the end of July 2025.”
Click to expand...
They have to be paying more. Arum was trying to get multiple deals for Top Rank, if they settled it has to be more … but nothing confirmed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,918
Messages
56,678,122
Members
175,343
Latest member
World beater

Share this page

Back
Top