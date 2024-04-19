Top level guys that become obsessed with The KO and chase it only to run right into one.

Obviously our new favorite pinyotta in Mr.Hill . (Jamal may be in the same predicament as the former UFC title challenger Dominique Reyes)

I suspect Justin Gaethje couldve actually one and easy had he fought more measured abd tactical (ala a Trevor Whiteman) or a Henry Hoo'ft .

the main and cismain guys are more rapidly getting lured into this high risk low defence exchanges and the overall lesser guy ends up winning , not always even in dramatic fashion. The better man can easily lose decisions because they were distracted and overly committed to a jaw shocking punch or kick instead of getting in a flow state and letting the finish happen orgnigally .
 
Sometimes you have to go for it. Especially if you are losing. When discipline and skill for skill isnt going your way youve got to dive into danger sometimes. Some guys have the killer instinct and correct physical attributes to be able to come out on top in such exchanges.
 
Aljo against Sean comes to mind. As does Bader vs Machida. Sometimes aggression gets the best of people.
 
that adrenaline rush and dopamine thrill ain't no joke. gotta respect gsp for being discplined and playing it by points instead of being hasty.
 
Probably not exactly what you're asking but it's what I immediately thought of, but...

Fuckin' Werdum against Stipe after such a career idk 'resurgence' at the time with Cordeiro. His knee's were vicious and his striking was awareness MUCH improved.
Sea level Cain or not Werdum beat him up.
Next fight (iirc) he tags Stipe and decides to run after him and just give him his chin. I was pissed. Fuckin' cock guy.
 
I still don't know what Gaethje was thinkin ducking into a spinning back kick. Like dodge? Nope. Block? Nah.

cat-no.gif


Duck your face into his foot so your nose breaks?

cat-nodding.gif
 
Almost every wrestler starts to ditch their wrestling and start headhunting.

But yes, Gray Maynard comes to mind.
 
