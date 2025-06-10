TheMMAnalyst said: No one is saying the best shouldn’t get paid more, we are saying everyone should get paid more - the bottom, the middle, and the top.



As soon as these guys reach the top they become ladder pullers without even realizing they are all underpaid.



Then again I don’t expect fighters in a dog-eat-dog sport to be smart. Click to expand...

While I agree that a larger % of the UFC's profits should be given to the fighters, I don't know why you people are still confused as to whypugilists make as much as a tradesman. They're working with their hands.What is the Sherdog agreed upon fair rate for a single fight for a bottom of the barrel DWCS guy who at least 10% of this forum could beat off the couch? Honest question, as I've never thought about it before. Should that guy be making more than a doctor? Probably not. $12k is criminal but I don't want some 7/11 cashier bumfights tier guy making half a million to spend on meth either. I always though $50k was fair, but with inflation, who knows?End of the day, everyone can bitch about fighter pay to the moon and back and not change a damn thing. The people who could have in Le/Franklin took the payout. Any talk of a fighters union is DOA while scum like Ali Abdelaziz run internal monopolies on fighter representation, as agents lose the most in the case of a union.The entire scam is one big machine with a million greasy parts in it, from Dana and Ali, to regulators, to lobbyists and lawyers, to the Corpo ratfucks at the top and all the fighters that fall in the middle and the bottom of the barrel guys behind the scenes in production, venue rigging, broadcast, etc.While the UFC is blessed withcompetition being infinitely funded by people who don't expect a return on investment like PFL, it will remain a default, but legally protected, monopsony in Mixed Martial Arts.