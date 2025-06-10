Media "Top guy" Jack Della Maddalena has harsh message to "bottom guys" about taking what UFC gives them

Remember this company man wasnt complaining when the UFC refused to pay for his coaches for his title fight:

 
The UFC gives you 100k to prepare for a title fight to pay coaches, flights, rentals, sparring partners, etc. He didn't really need people's money to pay for the travel of his coaches
 
He's right, but I still think it's a poor look on a so called major sport when a title challenger has to do a fund-raiser to bring his coaches.

Do you imagine soccer, the sport ufc are "neck and neck" with has such a problem?

My issue with it is your supposed to be trying to attract the best athletes into the sport and headlines like that must be a real turnoff.
 
Ofc he’s now a company shill when he skipped the entire WW queue and got a title shot on the back of a comeback win over a shopworn Gilbert Burns. He also got ragdolled by Hafez on a few days notice.


Bros run rivals Jamahal Hills path to the title. Paper champ.
 
Being a WW champ doesn't = being smart.
Raising the pay of the lower ranked guys raises the pay of the highest.

Does the Min salary in MLB mean Shohei is only getting the min?
Does Lebron make the min NBA salary?
Does Conor McDavid get the min NHL salary?

The one who would get less would be the one who is getting more than a fair share in the event fighters got paid a higher % is DW.
 
No one is saying the best shouldn’t get paid more, we are saying everyone should get paid more - the bottom, the middle, and the top.

As soon as these guys reach the top they become ladder pullers without even realizing they are all underpaid.

Then again I don’t expect fighters in a dog-eat-dog sport to be smart.
 
You failed to mention his great performance against Belal of course
 
While I agree that a larger % of the UFC's profits should be given to the fighters, I don't know why you people are still confused as to why average pugilists make as much as a tradesman. They're working with their hands.

What is the Sherdog agreed upon fair rate for a single fight for a bottom of the barrel DWCS guy who at least 10% of this forum could beat off the couch? Honest question, as I've never thought about it before. Should that guy be making more than a doctor? Probably not. $12k is criminal but I don't want some 7/11 cashier bumfights tier guy making half a million to spend on meth either. I always though $50k was fair, but with inflation, who knows?

End of the day, everyone can bitch about fighter pay to the moon and back and not change a damn thing. The people who could have in Le/Franklin took the payout. Any talk of a fighters union is DOA while scum like Ali Abdelaziz run internal monopolies on fighter representation, as agents lose the most in the case of a union.
The entire scam is one big machine with a million greasy parts in it, from Dana and Ali, to regulators, to lobbyists and lawyers, to the Corpo ratfucks at the top and all the fighters that fall in the middle and the bottom of the barrel guys behind the scenes in production, venue rigging, broadcast, etc.

While the UFC is blessed with retarded competition being infinitely funded by people who don't expect a return on investment like PFL, it will remain a default, but legally protected, monopsony in Mixed Martial Arts.
 
Asking for a higher base pay is not the same as asking for every UFC fighter to get paid as much as the top guys do lol.

I'm a huge jack fan, but he's not the brightest guy. Very talented, though.
 
