Black Leprechaun
Apr 2, 2020
- 696
- 3,880
Remember this company man wasnt complaining when the UFC refused to pay for his coaches for his title fight:
Ofc he’s now a company shill when he skipped the entire WW queue and got a title shot on the back of a comeback win over a shopworn Gilbert Burns. He also got ragdolled by Hafez on a few days notice.
Bros run rivals Jamahal Hills path to the title. Paper champ.
While I agree that a larger % of the UFC's profits should be given to the fighters, I don't know why you people are still confused as to why average pugilists make as much as a tradesman. They're working with their hands.No one is saying the best shouldn’t get paid more, we are saying everyone should get paid more - the bottom, the middle, and the top.
As soon as these guys reach the top they become ladder pullers without even realizing they are all underpaid.
Then again I don’t expect fighters in a dog-eat-dog sport to be smart.