Movies TOP GUN 3 in the works!

Adamant

Adamant

Adamantium Belt
@Steel
Joined
Nov 8, 2009
Messages
29,465
Reaction score
10,990
1705100278926.png


Paramount is hoping to refuel the Top Gun franchise for liftoff once more, for a third film in the storied franchise.

Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is penning a script for what would be a new installment, and sources say Maverick director Joe Kosinski would also return to direct. Puck first reported the news of Kruger’s involvement. The intent is to reunite Tom Cruise with his next-gen co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

The development comes days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Cruise had signed a deal to star in and produce movies for Warners, though that pact is nonexclusive. The actor’s recent films have largely been at Paramount, though he did not have a deal there. While some could view the Top Gun news as a tit for tat in the war for Cruise headlines, the reality is this sequel has quietly been in development since late fall.

Paramount could not be reached for comment.

Maverick was a massive overperformer at the box office in 2022, earning $1.5 billion globally and sparking Steven Spielberg to credit Cruise with saving the theatrical business, which had been beleagured by the coronavirus pandemic. The feature followed decades after Tony Scott’s 1986 Top Gun, which helped cement Cruise as a rising movie star.

Don’t expect to see the new Top Gun movie in the near term. Cruise is currently working on an eighth Mission: Impossible movie, which will keep him occupied until at least its release, currently set for May 2025. And it took a few years of development before Maverick became airborne. Still, this development further cements one thing that became apparent after this week: Cruise is still an in-demand star and studios will be battling for his time and attention for years to come.
www.hollywoodreporter.com

‘Top Gun 3’ in the Works at Paramount

The news follows Tom Cruise inking a headline-grabbing (though nonexclusive) deal with Warner Bros.
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com

1705100184334.png

giphy.gif
 
Maverick was greatness it needs to end there. No idea where the story can go an Teller cannot be a lead he's not nearly good enough. Cruise character has reached limit. They would have to kill Maverick in 3 an noone wants that.
 
I'll watch this and the last MI but I'm more interested in seeing him do other stuff at this point over more sequels. The movie that's going to be shot in Space is the most interesting project he's got coming up.
 
I would agree with those who have said that Maverick was darn near perfect. It was a gift to us children of the 80's, and I'm afraid that further sequels will only tarnish it. Maybe they can catch lightening in a bottle again, but I'm skeptical.
 
I'm in the vast minority who thinks Maverick was way overrated. Generic plot, mostly disposable characters and ridiculous set pieces. I liked the idea they'd floated before they landed on the foreign power hidden base one, that had dealt with Maverick coming back to Top Gun in opposition to a military drone program.

Good for everyone who enjoyed it, but I can't see the circumstance that would get me back for another go-round.
 
Maverick was perfect. I like Tom Cruise. I'd prefer him in more original stuff.
 
Adamant said:
View attachment 1023268


Paramount is hoping to refuel the Top Gun franchise for liftoff once more, for a third film in the storied franchise.

Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is penning a script for what would be a new installment, and sources say Maverick director Joe Kosinski would also return to direct. Puck first reported the news of Kruger’s involvement. The intent is to reunite Tom Cruise with his next-gen co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

The development comes days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Cruise had signed a deal to star in and produce movies for Warners, though that pact is nonexclusive. The actor’s recent films have largely been at Paramount, though he did not have a deal there. While some could view the Top Gun news as a tit for tat in the war for Cruise headlines, the reality is this sequel has quietly been in development since late fall.

Paramount could not be reached for comment.

Maverick was a massive overperformer at the box office in 2022, earning $1.5 billion globally and sparking Steven Spielberg to credit Cruise with saving the theatrical business, which had been beleagured by the coronavirus pandemic. The feature followed decades after Tony Scott’s 1986 Top Gun, which helped cement Cruise as a rising movie star.

Don’t expect to see the new Top Gun movie in the near term. Cruise is currently working on an eighth Mission: Impossible movie, which will keep him occupied until at least its release, currently set for May 2025. And it took a few years of development before Maverick became airborne. Still, this development further cements one thing that became apparent after this week: Cruise is still an in-demand star and studios will be battling for his time and attention for years to come.
www.hollywoodreporter.com

‘Top Gun 3’ in the Works at Paramount

The news follows Tom Cruise inking a headline-grabbing (though nonexclusive) deal with Warner Bros.
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com

View attachment 1023265

giphy.gif
Click to expand...

Noooo whyyyy.

They say lightning doesn't strike twice and somehow it did for this franchise. Leave it tf alone and let it die in greatness.
 
Maverick was a perfect movie and I really wish they weren’t doing this. That being said, same writer and director? I’ll be there OPENING FUCKING NIGHT!
 
They will some how make his like with ice to be admiral
 
I saw Maverick in IMAX, enjoyed it, but wasn't overly impressed by the story.

It overachieved by being a decent story in comparison to practically every sequel released supposedly 20-30+ years after the original, but that's because the others were cash-grabs.

With most big budget movies failing, and this being green-lit within 2 years after the sequel, when the second was green-lit 30+ years after the original.... this seems like it'll be a cash-grab, especially with Tom Cruise's recent Mission Impossible sequel failing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,181
Messages
54,980,735
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top