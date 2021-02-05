How are those people screwed over? Wouldn't paying off your student loans presumably improve your credit score while having the government pay off your debt wouldn't? If so they still derived benefit from paying it off themselves.



I agree its better than cutting corporate taxes and as someone with less than $50k of student I'd love for it to pass but I don't think its the best idea. There's truth to the right wing counter argument that students are more likely to be privileged and perhaps not the people who should be getting government help. I think a cash transfer to people taking care of dependents would be a better policy, you're still stimulating the economy but you're also fighting poverty in a much more direct and effective way.



If the government wants some student debt relief then it should cancel interest accrued on student debt so students pay back every red cent they borrowed. no more and no less.