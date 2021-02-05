White Whale
Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren reintroduced a resolution to forgive $50,000 student loan debt.
Here is a way to really divide the country pay off the debt from some of America’s top earners. Anyone that that paid of their student loans or did not take any out will be screwed over causing massive resentment.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/04/big...s-plan-to-forgive-50000-of-student-debt-.html
