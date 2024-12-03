Top 5 peaks vs top 5 careers

Is there a difference, in your estimation, of the fighters who had the best careers vs fighters who had the best peaks?

Best peaks
1. Ilia Topuria
2. Fedor Emelianenko
3. Georges St-Pierre
4. Cain Velasquez
5. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Beat careers
1. Georges St-Pierre
2. Jon Jones
3. Demetrious Johnson
4. Fedor Emelianenko
5. Anderson Silva

As you can see, my peaks list is very different from my careers list.
 
At his peak Jones should be number one. In 2011-2013 he beat Bader, Shogun, Rampage, Machida, Rashad, Vitor, Sonnen, and Gus.
All I see are a bunch of MWs and PRIDE relics.

+ highly debatable "win" over Gus
 
Horse meat Overeem had one of the highest HW peak.

Simultaneously Strikeforce, DREAM and K1 champ. Pretty much knocked out everyone (and Cro Cop's balls) during his run. We could've witnessed a horse meat Overeem vs slightly past his prime Fedor has Fedor not succumbed to Werdum's shithousery

OvereemTITLEpic--wallhunt_crop_north.jpg
 
I get that the KO over Max was impressive, but that's the greatest peak in MMA history? Come on now.
 
lol you just outed yourself as someone who doesn't know what your talking about. Next thread.
I dunno why these couch warriors keep going with such nonsense.

Some of the best fighters in LHW history

And people will literally discredit them all just to shade Jones.

Just goes to show how powerful hate is
 
Conor should be on the Top 5 peaks list
<lol>

At his peak Conor got beaten to a pulp by Chad Mendes while Mendes gassed himself out, stood idly by while Jose Aldo ran full steam into Conor's fist, lost to Nate Diaz, struggled mightily to beat Nate Diaz, and had a good win against Eddie Alvarez.
 
Topuria is fighting much better fighters.
He's had two top fights.
Bryce Mitchell and whats his face aren't as impressive wins as Overeem, Arona, Lil Nog, and Rampage all in the same year.
GTFO of here.
 
Best peaks and no Islam? Beat the #1 p4p volkanovski twice, beat poirier who has a top 5 LW resume, beat oliveira who's the 3rd best LW of all time, also on the 2nd longest UFC win streak behind Silva. I'd have him at #1
 
BJ should very clearly be in the best peak list. The best fighters I've seen are peak Fedor and BJ. Unfortunately, BJ is a lunatic, so his career was also filled with valleys.
Peak bj definitely belongs up there

Especially during his elite flexibility days when couture struggled to take / keep him down.
 
Best peaks and no Islam? Beat the #1 p4p volkanovski twice, beat poirier who has a top 5 LW resume, beat oliveira who's the 3rd best LW of all time, also on the 2nd longest UFC win streak behind Silva. I'd have him at #1
Poirier was washed; Khabib crushed a better version of Dustin with far less trouble.

Islam's first win over Volk was questionable, and his second was when Volk was jumping off the couch.

All in all, not a top 5 peak.
 
He's had two top fights.
Bryce Mitchell and whats his face aren't as impressive wins as Overeem, Arona, Lil Nog, and Rampage all in the same year.
GTFO of here.
Rampage was hurt, and a skinny Reem is not even as good as Emmett. Volk and Max blow Shogun's entire resume out of the water, keep coping.
 
