Top 5 peaks vs top 5 careers

El Diego
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2024
- Messages
- 112
- Reaction score
- 186
Is there a difference, in your estimation, of the fighters who had the best careers vs fighters who had the best peaks?
Best peaks
1. Ilia Topuria
2. Fedor Emelianenko
3. Georges St-Pierre
4. Cain Velasquez
5. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Beat careers
1. Georges St-Pierre
2. Jon Jones
3. Demetrious Johnson
4. Fedor Emelianenko
5. Anderson Silva
As you can see, my peaks list is very different from my careers list.
Best peaks
1. Ilia Topuria
2. Fedor Emelianenko
3. Georges St-Pierre
4. Cain Velasquez
5. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Beat careers
1. Georges St-Pierre
2. Jon Jones
3. Demetrious Johnson
4. Fedor Emelianenko
5. Anderson Silva
As you can see, my peaks list is very different from my careers list.