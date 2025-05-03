Top 5 oldest UFC champs in history

5. Anderson Silva - 38 years 2 months
4. Jan Blachowicz - 38 years 8 months
3. Daniel Cormier - 40 years 4 months
2. Glover Texeira - 42 years 8 months
1. Randy Couture - 45 years 4 months

It makes me appreciate what these fighters accomplished in this perspective. Yes, they have losses on their record but it’s their will to take on challenges against younger and hungrier opponents that make their legacy well remembered.

 
