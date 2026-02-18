Top 5 fighters who are good on paper but fold they when they are tested

1. Conor. Who else can you give this to, at LW he folded the second he met a challenge, usually by the second round.

2. Ronda. Purple pillow. PTSD. Threatened self harm on Oprah. We'll see how much he judo credentials matter when he gets clapped in the nose.

Then there's:

3. Reyes after he beat Jon

4. Garbrandt

5. Darren Til

Many others, let's list them. Bonus. Pico and Nickel fo sho
 
By "threatened self hard on Oprah", did you mean "talked about suicide on Ellen", but you didn't quite manage to correct the AI response?

Edit: At least you corrected bits of that.
 
Last edited:
What do you mean, I threaten loads of people with self hard. It's very effective
 
If you mean folding in terms of lacking heart, i don't think that applies to Reyes. He just got ktfo multiple times
 
I hate to say it but Yoel just would find a way to blow all his moments he had. Maybe it's being tested or low strategy IQ, but he has all the skills in the world and found a way to lose when he needed to win the most.
 
You want to see someone fold just pop big old Lesnar in the nose.
 
tbh this is a bad list. all these guys were either good matchups for their best wins while not being perfect fighters, uncharacteristically locked in for a fight, or genuinely good with some big flaws. all of them are provably good in some way not just on paper. only one who sucks is ronda
 
