Top 5 fighters who are good on paper but fold they when they are tested

1. Conor. Who else can you give this to, at LW he folded the second he met a challenge, usually by the second round.
2. Ronda. Purple pillow. PTSD. Threatened self harm on Oprah. We'll see how much he judo credentials matter when he gets clapped in the nose.
Then there's:
3. Reyes after he beat Jon
4. Garbrandt
5. Darren Til
Many others, let's list them. Bonus. Pico and Nickel fo sho
