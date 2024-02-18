Top 4: Topuria, Makhachev, Shavkat, Jones

Topuria, Makhachev, Shavkat, Jones.
These are the top 4 best p4p fighters in the world today.
(I would have included Pereira but his ground game sucks, and most people agree Shavkat > Leon)
What overlap in style do these guys have?
What can we learn from their skillset?
These are the top 4 best p4p fighters in the world today.
(I would have included Pereira but his ground game sucks, and most people agree Shavkat > Leon)
What overlap in style do these guys have?
What can we learn from their skillset?