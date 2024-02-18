Top 4: Topuria, Makhachev, Shavkat, Jones

J

jackleeb

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 23, 2022
Messages
325
Reaction score
455
Topuria, Makhachev, Shavkat, Jones.

These are the top 4 best p4p fighters in the world today.
(I would have included Pereira but his ground game sucks, and most people agree Shavkat > Leon)

What overlap in style do these guys have?
What can we learn from their skillset?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Makhachev, Shavkat, Pereira, Jones: How to learn to fight like them?
Replies
14
Views
749
mjfan23
mjfan23
J
Current best fighters: Jones, Jiri, Chimaev, Shavkat, Makhachev, Volk, O'Malley
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
J Danger
J Danger
J
UFC/MMA hype is gone
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
5K
akeller901
akeller901
Shay Brennan
Is Makhachev the only current UFC champ that has a good chance of getting 3 or more title defenses?
Replies
17
Views
868
Ares Black
Ares Black
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Ilia Topuria Explains Why Alexander Volkanovski Will Be One of His 'Easier Fights'
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
2K
davidlemonparty
davidlemonparty

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,721
Messages
55,102,459
Members
174,603
Latest member
LecherousCthulhu

Share this page

Back
Top