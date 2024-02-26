Top 4 biggest underdogs in ufc title history who won

Title fight history. I feel cheated…
 
Matt Serra makes the most sense considering the circumstances. Holly Holm was really sold short there.
 
I called them 3 of em the night of. But didn’t bet! Am poor still :(
 
Anyone with half a brain cell knew Holly had the Tools to beat Ronda and Dillasnake was an easy pick.
 
I'll always regret not putting money on Holm beating Ronda.
 
In hindsight, Why was holm such a big underdog? The rest of them I kinda get, but holm actually an olympic level boxer who is physically strong. Before this fight took place i remember thinking think holly could be the one. I'd have to see the odds for the rest of rondas opponents, but Holly should have been the best odds of any person ronda had fought thus far. (maybe she did?)
 
Shout out to Marcus Aurelio for beating Gomi after he had won the Pride LW GP and title at +500.

That should’ve been a title shot. Never understood why Pride was so weird with not having title fights.
 
Because you had guys like Joe Rogan saying she could beat dudes. Threw things off.
 
Her UFC wins were not impressive. Two ho hum decisions, barely getting by Pennington.
 
I guess because she had no ground game to speak of and got her title shot coming off a dud of an introduction to the UFC with 2 very unspectacular decisions, 1 of which was a split decision over Pennington.
 
