The way things are changing with the overall media and how the the UFC promotes stars now, those numbers will likely never be broken.
I think the star matters more than how UFC promotes them. They're just waiting on the next Brock Lesnar.
They don't want another fighter like Conor. They don't want stars because that leads to fighters they can't control. Dana said it himself: he's in the business of selling "holy shit!" moments, which they can do with any fighter by setting up "chilling" drama and having the commentators lose their mind about what happens in the cage.It'll never be broken because the PPV model is stupid. They will remove it before there's another fighter like Conor.
Conor and Brock are quintessential examples on why marketing yourself in this day and age, is so crucial to elevate yourself to super stardom. of course it requires a brutal amount of charisma and Ilia is following suit though of course you have to back it up.
beautifully marked. Paul is by far the best example actually. when the world stops hating a brilliant capitalist they'll realise he has very shrewdly launched himself to the top by self promotion alone.I'd say Jake Paul is a better example. Dude's creating an entire industry behind hype and low-level skills.
He's probably not far behindHow many PPVs did GSP sell? Seems kinda weird. The guy was allegedly averaging 700 - 900k per event. Seems suspicious