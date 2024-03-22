Media Top 3 Lies About Ian Machado According to Layla Machado

Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
5,233
Reaction score
9,935
Ian Machado’s wife took to social media to discuss the top 3 lies about her husband. What a sweet wife coming to her husbands’s rescue from all the meanies.

Here are the 3 biggest lies about Ian Machado according to his wife:
  • Lie No. 1 “Ian took his wife’s ex-husband’s surname.”
  • Lie No. 2: “His wife’s ex lives with them.”
  • Lie No. 3: “Ian is a cuck.”
full article: https://www.yahoo.com/sports/ian-machado-garry-wife-layla-201511246.html

Link of Layla from article:

www.instagram.com

Layla Machado Garry on Instagram: "Top 3 Lies you believed about Ian Machado Garry…"

17K likes, 0 comments - laylaannalee on March 20, 2024: "Top 3 Lies you believed about Ian Machado Garry…"
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
I dont see anyone feels the need to post a thread about this. Alot of other things in MMA worth talking about.
 
Fascinating. We do not hear enough about Garry’s personal life around here. Do tell us more.
<TheWire1>
 
Such an attention whore. This shit had just started to die down from it's peak and she brings it out again.

She also looks like she's at that age where she'll start to fall apart looks wise any second and will be held together by plastering her face with makeup and shit. Her tits already look the part of a middle-aged woman.

MV5BM2ExNmIwY2EtOWZhNy00ZTk5LWEzMmItYzU4NWVjZWMxOWFjXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTQ2ODE0NDA@._V1_.jpg


no but 4 real tho
 
This place and it's Hencock chatter.

<36>

Find better ways to elevate...
 
big franklin said:
Strickland's response to this video was brutal.
Click to expand...

got it?

I was trying to find a Strickland reaction video some time ago but had no clue how to do it, couldn't find it on youtube without some asshole commentating over it
 
1. I don't care if he did.
2. I don't care if he does.
3. I don't care if he is.

Is this what MMA fans have become? A chirping circle-jerk of gossip straight out of the bowels of social media comment sections?
 
Skarsgard said:
1. I don't care if he did.
2. I don't care if he does.
3. I don't care if he is.

Is this what MMA fans have become? A chirping circle-jerk of gossip straight out of the bowels of social media comment sections?
Click to expand...
yes, I dont have social media for this reason it's a total pigpen of dogshit quality comments that you'll get banned if you contest people.

you can say whatever vile mistruths you like, so long as they are not directed at another user.
 
Skarsgard said:
1. I don't care if he did.
2. I don't care if he does.
3. I don't care if he is.

Is this what MMA fans have become? A chirping circle-jerk of gossip straight out of the bowels of social media comment sections?
Click to expand...
I remember reading an article about why Liddell painted his toenails. A fighter being a cuck is more interesting than that.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
My god this woman talks like she is English nobility or something LOL, what a fucking muffin.
Click to expand...

The weirdest thing to me is her Othello reference. She's obviously only done some Googling or ChatGPTing and never really watched/read the play or she would know that the main antagonist's name is Iago with an eye and not Lago with an ell. She also says Desdemona, like herself, did not cheat. But leaves out the possibility that the wife is sleeping with another man with the knowledge and consent of her husband, which would not be considered cheating.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,483
Messages
55,281,096
Members
174,716
Latest member
cejayz

Share this page

Back
Top