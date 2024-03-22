Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
Ian Machado’s wife took to social media to discuss the top 3 lies about her husband. What a sweet wife coming to her husbands’s rescue from all the meanies.
Here are the 3 biggest lies about Ian Machado according to his wife:
Here are the 3 biggest lies about Ian Machado according to his wife:
- Lie No. 1 “Ian took his wife’s ex-husband’s surname.”
- Lie No. 2: “His wife’s ex lives with them.”
- Lie No. 3: “Ian is a cuck.”
