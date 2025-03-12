Top 20 Running Backs All Time

Sir Elzio Dennick
1.Jim Brown Browns/Syracuse. would be way higher in yards but played in 12/14 game seasons
2.Barry Sanders Lions/Oklahoma State..most exciting RB we have seen
3.Walter Payton Bears/Jackson State best HBCU RB
4.Gale Sayers Bears/Kansas.......more a what should have been, led the nation (HS) in the long jump. Has an older bro named Roger who was a world class sprinter.
5.Eric Dickerson Rams/SMU
6.Adrian Peterson Vikings/Oklahoma
7.O,J.Simpson Bills/USC....ran a leg on a world record USC 4x1 team, a legit 9.4 cat
8.Emmitt Smith Cowboys/Florida....top rushing yards
9.Laidanian Tomlinson Chargers/TCU
10.Bo Jackson Raiders/Auburn...another what should have been, HS decathlete
11.Frank Gore Niners/Miami....third in rushing yards
12.Curtis Martin Jets/Pitt 6th all time rusher
13.Jerome Bettis Steelers/Notre Dame.....quick feet for a big guy
14.Tony Dorsett Cowboys/Pitt....so smooth
15.Marshall Faulk Rams/San Diego State.....best receiving RB, over 799 reeptions
16.Marcus Allen Raiders/USC.....deadly inside the 10
17.Edgerrin James Colts/Miami
18.Cookie Gilchrist Bills/no college,,,,the Jim Brown of the AFL, first 1000 yard rusher
19.Thurman Thomas Bills/Oklahoma State....kept Barry on the bench
20.Joe "Jet" Perry Niners/Compton JC....first black 1000 yard rusher. first to have consecutive 1000 yard seasons, only JC er to gain a 1000 yards,
Honorable mention
Franco Harris
Terrell Davis
Herschel Walker...if we took his HS/Georgia/USFL/NFL yards he might have more than everyone
Saqoun Barkley
Marion Motley
Leroy Kelly.....Jim Brown retires so they plug in this punt returner, Hall of Fame career
So, what would you change?
