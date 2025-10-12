the ambush
Top 20 NES games from the Rolling Stone
20. Tecmo SuperBowl
19. Bionic Commando
18. Blaster Master
17. Ninja Turtles 3
16. Excitebike
15. Super DodgeBall
14. StarTropics
13. RC Pro-Am
12. Duck Hunt
11. Life Force
10. Punch Out
9. Dragon Quest 3
8. Contra
7. Metroid
6. Castlevania 3
5. Ninja Gaiden
4. Legend of Zelda
3. Super Mario
2. Megan Man 2
1. Super Mario 3
I remember some of these titles, hours of fun. I did not expect to see Blaster Master there.
