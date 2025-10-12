Nintendo Top 20 NES games from the Rolling Stone

the ambush

the ambush

Top 20 NES games from the Rolling Stone

20. Tecmo SuperBowl
19. Bionic Commando
18. Blaster Master
17. Ninja Turtles 3
16. Excitebike
15. Super DodgeBall
14. StarTropics
13. RC Pro-Am
12. Duck Hunt
11. Life Force
10. Punch Out
9. Dragon Quest 3
8. Contra
7. Metroid
6. Castlevania 3
5. Ninja Gaiden
4. Legend of Zelda
3. Super Mario
2. Megan Man 2
1. Super Mario 3



I remember some of these titles, hours of fun. I did not expect to see Blaster Master there.
 
Okay nobody's more of a Metroid fan than I am. But the original Metroid is fucking awful. Anyone who has that as one of their greatest is just shilling or, more likely, never played it and thinks it's like the subsequent games. It's not. It's boring, disappointing in terms of search and reward, and you have to draw maps or not make any progress because everything looks the same. The concept was amazing but they weren't able to execute it with the NES hardware.
 
WhiteMousse said:
Okay nobody's more of a Metroid fan than I am. But the original Metroid is fucking awful. Anyone who has that as one of their greatest is just shilling or, more likely, never played it and thinks it's like the subsequent games. It's not. It's boring, disappointing in terms of search and reward, and you have to draw maps or not make any progress because everything looks the same. The concept was amazing but they weren't able to execute it with the NES hardware.
I want to say I agree with you, but I was 7? So I don't remember that well
 
Not sure about the order but still a surprisingly solid list.
 
As much as I want to see Kid Icarus on that list, can't make a case to take any of the games off. All of them are pretty genre defining.
 
Crimson Fury said:
Duck Hunt shouldn't be on the list, but it's nice to see Tecmo Super Bowl on there instead of Tecmo Bowl.
Interesting. I always had more fun with Duck Hunt than Blaster Master. I can understand the concept of Duck Hunt being very basic, though.
 
My Spot said:
No Kirby's Adventure?


I think maybe some people sleep on that game because of how late it came out in the console’s life (1993) so they maybe never even played it at all and have moved on to SNES but Kirby’s Adventure absolutely pushed the NES to the limit. Kirby’s Adventure is my personal #2 NES game behind Super Mario Bros. 3 as my #1.
 
the ambush said:
Add it to the pile. In a lot of ways, though, I gotta say I like their list more than the order you'd find on the metalists (I'd take RC Pro-AM, Ninja Turtles 3, Duck Hunt, and Excitebike over Donkey Kong, easy).

Acclaimed Games Top 1000 Video Games of All Time Metalist: Top NES Games
  1. (2) Tetris
  2. (29) Super Mario 3
  3. (51) Super Mario Bros.
  4. (83) The Legend of Zelda
  5. (101) Mega Man 2
  6. (127) Donkey Kong
  7. (160) Pac-Man
  8. (187) Mike Tyson's Punch-Out
  9. (206) Contra
  10. (251) Metroid
  11. (252) Sid Meier's Pirates!
  12. (276) Double Dragon
  13. (277) Super Mario Bros 2
  14. (350) Bubble Bobble
  15. (375) Lode Runner
  16. (401) Ninja Gaiden
  17. (414) Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
  18. (456) Castlevania
  19. (469) Arkanoid
  20. (471) Ghosts 'n Goblins

When polled explicitly on what the greatest games of all time are, a survey of many of the most esteemed people working in video games came back with just three NES games making the Top 100, and Tetris technically isn't considered one of them since it wasn't originally for that platform.
GQ May 2023 Greatest Games of All Time Industry Meta-Poll
  1. (3) Tetris
  2. (36) Super Mario Bros 3
  3. (96) Super Mario Bros.

*Edit* Also, btw, Rolling Stone just made a Top 50 Games of All Time list, and not a single NES game made the list:
 
If duck hunt wasnt bundled with smb, nobody would care about it.

River City Ransom should be in place of Super Dodge Ball, and the second Ninja Turtles game was WAY more iconic and popular than 3.
 
Striderxdj said:
If duck hunt wasnt bundled with smb, nobody would care about it.
That isn't remotely true, especially with people I've known in my life who are non-gamers. They remember playing that game as kids and adoring it. Rodeo girls loved Duck Hunt.
 
Madmick said:
That isn't remotely true, especially with people I've known in my life who are non-gamers. They remember playing that game as kids and adoring it. Rodeo girls loved Duck Hunt.
Because it was bundled with Mario, and as kids we didnt have thousands of different games to play like today so you played with what you had and were lucky to rent one game for a few days on the weekend.

It was basically just a tech demo for the light gun. It was fun enough and well known because for 99.9% of people it was a free game, and Mario was hard, pointing a gun was easy enough for even non gamers to understand.

Easy to understand and decently fun free game that has the depth of a puddle gameplay wise does not belong on the BEST games of all time list.
 
Striderxdj said:
Because it was bundled with Mario, and as kids we didnt have thousands of different games to play like today so you played with what you had and were lucky to rent one game for a few days on the weekend.

It was basically just a tech demo for the light gun. It was fun enough and well known because for 99.9% of people it was a free game, and Mario was hard, pointing a gun was easy enough for even non gamers to understand.

Easy to understand and decently fun free game that has the depth of a puddle gameplay wise does not belong on the BEST games of all time list.
Sure. But it was unique. And unlike a lot of gimmick peripheral games it worked. So it's a treasured memory for many casuals who don't care about other games. I'm talking about the same girls who otherwise might throw up an "eww" face if you started talking about gaming. Their faces light up if you talk about Mario Kart, Duck Hunt, Wii Bowling, Fall Guys, shit like that.
 
the ambush said:
Interesting. I always had more fun with Duck Hunt than Blaster Master. I can understand the concept of Duck Hunt being very basic, though.
Have you played Freedom Force? IMO, it was the best lightgun game on the NES and it's not even close. Wild Gunman would be a distance second.
 
Law Talkin' Guy said:
<PlusJuan>

I think maybe some people sleep on that game because of how late it came out in the console’s life (1993) so they maybe never even played it at all and have moved on to SNES but Kirby’s Adventure absolutely pushed the NES to the limit. Kirby’s Adventure is my personal #2 NES game behind Super Mario Bros. 3 as my #1.
Most of those games in the OP have aged terribly but KA still holds up well IMO.
 
