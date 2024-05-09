Top 100 Best Selling Music Artists of All Time

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,136
Reaction score
42,380
Thought this was pretty interesting.

chartmasters.org

Top artists (daily update) - ChartMasters

The CSPC list is quite simply the most accurate, up to date list of best selling artists of all time available online. Click and enjoy!
chartmasters.org

***This list is based upon a system called Equivalent Album Sales (EAS). This takes into account multiple facets of an artist’s success beyond simple album sales, and helps to show a more complete look at the best performing music acts of all time.

Conversion ratio between formats:Studio album: sales of the original album (ratio 1/1)Other LPs: sales of compilations generated thanks to the album (ratio 1/1)Physical singles: sales of physical singles from the album (added to CSPC total with a ratio 3/10 for 2-tracks, 5/10 for EPs and Maxis)

Digital singles: sales of digital singles from the album (ratio 1.5/10 for CSPC total)Streaming: EAS of all the album tracks (ratio 1/1500 for Audio stream and 1/6750 for Video stream)***

Best Selling Artists.png

 
