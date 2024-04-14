Top 10 Submission in Nogi Grappling

Chandler sama

Chandler sama

I complied a list of the top 10 submissions in Nogi grappling using stats(not my personal opinion). Were you surprised by any of them? Do you think any will be gone next year?

 
A bit surprised as how high guillotines are

It's an eye opener


For real, it's the only system that I've not implemented into my game

I pretty much suck at everything, from the setups to the finishing mechanics

And I do other stuff, like d'arces and anacondas
 
Quebec Nick said:
A bit surprised as how high guillotines are

It's an eye opener


For real, it's the only system that I've not implemented into my game

I pretty much suck at everything, from the setups to the finishing mechanics

And I do other stuff, like d'arces and anacondas
Guillotines are really useful and they definitely finish people. They're useful because they can be locked up from many different places and they can come on fast. Thanks for watching.
 
Quebec Nick said:
A bit surprised as how high guillotines are

It's an eye opener


For real, it's the only system that I've not implemented into my game

I pretty much suck at everything, from the setups to the finishing mechanics

And I do other stuff, like d'arces and anacondas
The over-dependence on double leg takedowns lead us to this. They’re effective is wrestling, but even statistically, if you shoot when your opponent is fresh you actually have a better chance of losing.

In jiu jitsu competition, where the neck is a viable attack, a double-leg against a fresh opponent will statistically get you finished more than it will allow you the td.

That’s why i stray more toward head-inside attacks, mostly single-legs to start and save the double for tired or off-balanced opponents.

If you havent seen the most recent Dake/Burroughs clash, I suggest giving it a watch. Take note of how many times the guy with the best double leg of all time is negated by pressure on the neck. Now imagine if Dake could wrap a guillotine. It’s actually nuts
 
Da Speeit said:
The over-dependence on double leg takedowns lead us to this. They’re effective is wrestling, but even statistically, if you shoot when your opponent is fresh you actually have a better chance of losing.

In jiu jitsu competition, where the neck is a viable attack, a double-leg against a fresh opponent will statistically get you finished more than it will allow you the td.

That’s why i stray more toward head-inside attacks, mostly single-legs to start and save the double for tired or off-balanced opponents.

If you havent seen the most recent Dake/Burroughs clash, I suggest giving it a watch. Take note of how many times the guy with the best double leg of all time is negated by pressure on the neck. Now imagine if Dake could wrap a guillotine. It’s actually nuts
I watch very little grappling, but I don't buy that shitty double legs are getting elite grapplers guillotined in competition in 2023.

The guillotine is a powerful submission and option from so many positions.
 
EndlessCritic said:
I watch very little grappling, but I don't buy that shitty double legs are getting elite grapplers guillotined in competition in 2023.

The guillotine is a powerful submission and option from so many positions.
i watch a ton of grappling
Where do you think the vast majority of guillotines happen?
 
Chandler sama

