Top 10 Submission in Nogi Grappling

The over-dependence on double leg takedowns lead us to this. They’re effective is wrestling, but even statistically, if you shoot when your opponent is fresh you actually have a better chance of losing.



In jiu jitsu competition, where the neck is a viable attack, a double-leg against a fresh opponent will statistically get you finished more than it will allow you the td.



That’s why i stray more toward head-inside attacks, mostly single-legs to start and save the double for tired or off-balanced opponents.



If you havent seen the most recent Dake/Burroughs clash, I suggest giving it a watch. Take note of how many times the guy with the best double leg of all time is negated by pressure on the neck. Now imagine if Dake could wrap a guillotine. It’s actually nuts