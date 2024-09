It was confirmed that Whittaker's interim title was considered the real title when GSP retired. He was referred to as the undisputed middleweight champion after the 2nd Romero fight as well.In fact he should be credited with a title defense, but Yoel Romero missed weight in their 2nd fight. Romero terrified the entire division at the time and Whittaker broke him. That's as legit as title defenses go.