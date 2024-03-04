Toolbox kits

My dad had several of those big rolling toolboxes with all the drawers, and he just kept all his tools in there.

But every time he began a project, he had to go and gather all the tools he needed, and of course he would forget some so he was always running back and forth to his toolbox.

I take a different approach. I want 1 small tool bag for every type of job.

So if I'm doing plumbing, I grab my plumbing tool bag, that has all the specialized tools that aren't useful for anything else, like a basin wrench or Teflon tape.

Then I also have a picture hanging tool bag, which for married guys is probably the most useful one. Women are always bringing home shit to hang on the walls.

Now I'm thinking about putting together an electrical tool bag since I'm starting to build up a lot of tools that are only useful for that work.

The only one I don't want to build a kit for is automotive, because it would be enormous. Basically every tool that isn't in one of the other kits could be considered automotive.
 
I have a toolbox with one of each of the most commonly used tools which I keep in the bed of my truck (which is covered)⁷

And then I have my workshop which has another toolbox and a wall of hanging tools.


If I have to bring a few specific tools somewhere I tend to use my bag/case from my Makita Impact driver/drill set. That bag is padded and it has a shoulder strap so I can lug it and still have my hands free. I love that thing.
 
I have a roll away that’s full of tools, I recently bought a 4 drawer tool cart for overflow and if I have to work on something away from the garage. I have a large box full of home construction type tools, tool belt, nails, screws, caulking guns, level. Also have a large husky tool bag that I load up for when I go on road trips etc
 
I have a craftsman tool kit but no old car to work on. I would love to buy an old beater to work on but don't want the expense. Plus sears is out of business by me. I would walk around their tools section admiring all that stuff.
 
At home I got tubs for different things and in the car I have a husky backpack mainly with basic tools and some small specialized stuff in case a tenant has any problems while I'm out.
 
I’m the owner/operator of a multi-trade industrial contracting company so I spend a small fortune in tools. In my own personal garage, I keep an automotive box along with a cabinet for powertools, bigger stuff and my electrical bags.

Obviously, there’s some overlap but if I were you, I’d buy a veto pro pack or the Klein backpack along with a bigger wheeled bag to leave your power tools, hole saw kit, knockout punch set, ratchet set and stuff in.

In my pack, I carry a multimeter, pen tester, basic insulated screw drivers, a 11 in 1, a couple of pairs of knipex cobra pliers, a knife, linesmen, strippers, side cutters, a conduit reamer, marker, tape measure, wire nuts, tape, a drywall saw and a hacksaw. It can be carried on my back. I have a work laptop bag with assorted cables / adaptors and stuff as well for plc stuff. This is roughly what my other electricians carry on them for jobs, give or take some stuff.

My larger wheel bag would work well for other trades like plumbing and stuff. I have anything I may need in there.

Generally, I send an enclosed trailer with racking, a truck with a work cap or a cube van for big jobs as a mobile base but use the smaller bags for tools your carry on you.
 
