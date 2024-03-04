Toolbox kits

My dad had several of those big rolling toolboxes with all the drawers, and he just kept all his tools in there.



But every time he began a project, he had to go and gather all the tools he needed, and of course he would forget some so he was always running back and forth to his toolbox.



I take a different approach. I want 1 small tool bag for every type of job.



So if I'm doing plumbing, I grab my plumbing tool bag, that has all the specialized tools that aren't useful for anything else, like a basin wrench or Teflon tape.



Then I also have a picture hanging tool bag, which for married guys is probably the most useful one. Women are always bringing home shit to hang on the walls.



Now I'm thinking about putting together an electrical tool bag since I'm starting to build up a lot of tools that are only useful for that work.



The only one I don't want to build a kit for is automotive, because it would be enormous. Basically every tool that isn't in one of the other kits could be considered automotive.