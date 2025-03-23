Too much Leon hate…all he needs is GSP’s psychiatrist and something to keep him awake during fights.

Leon is a boring fighter that has one of the most overated resume in UFC History and had to cry to get his TS.



His best win is a clear fluke against Usman when he was minutes away from loosing and a revenge fights where he cheated multiple time in every round and only could make it to a majority decision against an out of prime Usman.

Than fought a washed up Colby.



And lets not talk to his way to the title where he fought washed up LW in Cowboy, RDA and Nate. Had to cheat against Belal the first time to avoid the loss.



His best win is a green Vicente Luque.



Leon skillset are those of a fighter that is top 7 to top 10 at best. He got lucky and somehow managed to become champion.