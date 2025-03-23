Too much Leon hate…all he needs is GSP’s psychiatrist and something to keep him awake during fights.

DiazSlap
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,191
- Reaction score
- 2,045
Edwards is a good dude, does not deserve the hate he is getting by Sher-nobodys…
He possesses all the talent in the world but is just too lackadaisical, lacks that extra gear and needs a sports psychologist.
They should bring back Street-Judas Masvidal for Leon’s next fight to possibly wake him up.
He possesses all the talent in the world but is just too lackadaisical, lacks that extra gear and needs a sports psychologist.
They should bring back Street-Judas Masvidal for Leon’s next fight to possibly wake him up.