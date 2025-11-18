Too big to side sleep comfortably

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
2,162
Reaction score
1,701
I wanna hear the BJJ bros speak on this one

Cause it has to do with arm and shoulder leverage

What I do —- cushion wedge.. bunch of soft pillows over it… hard pillow I wrap my other arm around. Like a body pillow. But better because body pillows are garbage

Still.. takes me like 4 hours to get to sleep
 
Get a bed that lets you elevate the top or bottom
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I wanna hear the BJJ bros speak on this one

Cause it has to do with arm and shoulder leverage

What I do —- cushion wedge.. bunch of soft pillows over it… hard pillow I wrap my other arm around. Like a body pillow. But better because body pillows are garbage

Still.. takes me like 4 hours to get to sleep
Click to expand...

Have you always been like this or a recent thing taking 4 hours to fall asleep?
 
Took a pic of TS:

unhealthy-lifestyle-concept-asian-obese-260nw-1315966805.jpg
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I wanna hear the BJJ bros speak on this one

Cause it has to do with arm and shoulder leverage

What I do —- cushion wedge.. bunch of soft pillows over it… hard pillow I wrap my other arm around. Like a body pillow. But better because body pillows are garbage

Still.. takes me like 4 hours to get to sleep
Click to expand...
Put a pillow on you back when you're on your side. If the bed is in a corner, put your back against the wall and a pillow in-between your legs. Lose some weight.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
It’s mostly muscle. I have 18 inch arms
Click to expand...
Im not calling you fat size can become a issue. If its true what your saying you need to lose weight or suffer the consequences. Dont fuck with your sleep long term it wont end well..
 
Bobby00 said:
Im not calling you fat size can become a issue. If its true what your saying you need to lose weight or suffer the consequences. Dont fuck with your sleep long term it wont end well..
Click to expand...
I can set my schedule through the next 6 weeks so if I can’t get to sleep on time I just sleep in till like 3
 
Lose weight fatty!

I kid.

I used a rolled up towel with a hair tie to hold the shape, in a pillow case. Seems to help for me i got sleep about an hour into bed, depends how exhausted I am from work, sometimes it’s less than that. But never 4hrs.
 
What about half front down, rear end facing up, one leg positioned like you're Spider-Man wallcrawling and other leg facing down?
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
A lot of people on here will probably think I'm taking bollocks but...

We aren't meant to be big.

We are meant to be endurance runners, tracking our prey down over a series of days.
Click to expand...
My original comment was for him to train triathlon instead of maintaining his 18-inch arms. Which makes me think. 18-inch arms?


AGF-l78zD5pemMpUB-ewIi4zEDJKQ6tZSh9UzkROYw=s900-mo-c-c0xffffffff-rj-k-no


<23>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
4 days upper body —- too much?
2
Replies
33
Views
851
ChickenBrother
ChickenBrother

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,962
Messages
58,472,845
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top