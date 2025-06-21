Too bad Usyk will retire before facing Kabayil

KillerIsBack V2

KillerIsBack V2

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jul 28, 2015
Messages
10,945
Reaction score
5,526
Zhang was the dangerous boogyman of the division for a couple of years before Agit sparked him.

I know styles make fights, but comparing his performance to how Parker did against Zhang, I’d much rather the underrated dark horse has the shot to dethrone Alex in his finalè.

WBO already ordered Parker to be the mandatory, and Usyk a few months ago said he has only 2 fights left in him before retiring.

1750538963849.jpeg
1750539109394.jpeg


Oh well, looking forward to seeing him beat Jalolov and Richard Torez in the next era. Though thats not the same.


Edit: I just realized Dubois is still 27. Thats crazy if we’re getting at least 8 more prime years of him.
 
sometimes champs just need to step aside and let the new generation fight

even if Usyk beat Dubois and then Parker, everyone would want him to fight Kabayel...and then someone after that, until he eventually loses because he is old

the future looks great for HWs now we are seeing the end of Joshua/Wilder/Fury/Usyk

let some of the new guys forge their own reputations
 
treelo said:
sometimes champs just need to step aside and let the new generation fight

even if Usyk beat Dubois and then Parker, everyone would want him to fight Kabayel...and then someone after that, until he eventually loses because he is old

the future looks great for HWs now we are seeing the end of Joshua/Wilder/Fury/Usyk

let some of the new guys forge their own reputations
Click to expand...
I know but I love me a good torch pass.
 
Who says he gets past Dubois in the rematch? It's not a given. If he loses then we'll likely see them run it back immediately which would mean a trilogy. Kabayel is part of the new guard. He hasn't been around very long. Itauma, Jalolov, all part of the new guard. Beating Dubois a second time & Parker would do more for him than beating any of those other guys right now.
 
The whole problem is rooted in the idea fighters should only fight twice a year. Get the Saudis to give Usyk 3 big fighters per year for the next two years and we will be golden.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Who should Usyk fight next?🤔
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
4K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,261
Messages
57,460,729
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top