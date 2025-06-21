Too bad Usyk will retire before facing Kabayil

KillerIsBack V2
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2015
- Messages
- 10,945
- Reaction score
- 5,526
Zhang was the dangerous boogyman of the division for a couple of years before Agit sparked him.
I know styles make fights, but comparing his performance to how Parker did against Zhang, I’d much rather the underrated dark horse has the shot to dethrone Alex in his finalè.
WBO already ordered Parker to be the mandatory, and Usyk a few months ago said he has only 2 fights left in him before retiring.
Oh well, looking forward to seeing him beat Jalolov and Richard Torez in the next era. Though thats not the same.
Edit: I just realized Dubois is still 27. Thats crazy if we’re getting at least 8 more prime years of him.
I know styles make fights, but comparing his performance to how Parker did against Zhang, I’d much rather the underrated dark horse has the shot to dethrone Alex in his finalè.
WBO already ordered Parker to be the mandatory, and Usyk a few months ago said he has only 2 fights left in him before retiring.
Oh well, looking forward to seeing him beat Jalolov and Richard Torez in the next era. Though thats not the same.
Edit: I just realized Dubois is still 27. Thats crazy if we’re getting at least 8 more prime years of him.