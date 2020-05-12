  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 are getting full remasters!

giphy.gif


THPS 1 and 2 will be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Game Store on September 4, 2020, with preorders offering fans early access to a demo of the iconic Warehouse level. The game is a remake compiling the first two games in the beloved THPS franchise, including all levels (even the secret ones).

How Will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Gameplay Change?
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will introduce some new moves not featured in the original games, like reverts, but VV hopes the muscle memory of the originals kicks in while playing. And that will in part be because VV employed the original handling code from THPS 1 devs Neversoft.

“We started with Neversoft's original handling code. We started with that as a foundation and then layered on what we needed to do to modernize it,” Oneal said in an interview with IGN.

“The other thing that we looked at was the geometry because we wanted to match inch by inch the geometry so that those lines feel exactly the same that they were before,” she continued.

In addition to gameplay tweaks to make the skateboarding itself more modern, THPS 1 and 2 will mark the return of all the hallmark missions — collecting SKATE letters, secret tapes, etc. — from the original games, while also introducing some new challenges.

“We've added more challenges to each of the levels that you can accomplish, some that are per skater for example,” Oneal explained.

Will THPS 1 and 2 Have Online or Local Multiplayer and Create-a-Park?
THPS will support competitive online play, but the remake will also feature split screen multiplayer for those who want to play with friends locally.

And THPS 1 and 2’s online functionality will also extend to the return of the Create-a-Park and Create-a-Skater modes. Players will be able to share their creations online, and VV is hoping to give players a wide array of options to build their dream skate parks.

Are the THPS 1 and 2 Soundtracks Returning?
Since its inception, the Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise has been married to its soundtracks, with locations and skaters as key to its identity as the songs that supported them. Oneal is happy to confirm that while not every song is back, given the trickiness of music licensing, the vast majority of these two soundtracks return, including fan-favorite tracks.

“Most of the songs made it into the game. There's only a small handful that we just couldn't get the licensing rights for. It's a pretty full soundtrack and you'll get to hear your favorites, like “Guerrilla Radio” is in there, “Superman,” which is kind of like the anthem of THPS, is in there,” she said.

https://www.ign.com/articles/tony-hawks-pro-skater-1-and-2-remake-announced-for-ps4-xbox-one-pc
 
lolz. i still have the discs. but if this looks/is priced good enough, i might bite.
 
Has there been any remakes of games that haven't been a total shitshow? I heard the Halo collection was awful, Warcraft 3 Reforged was terrible, I guess there was wow classic though
 
Epic! Bucky lasek for life

Primus was a dope band for the game
 
Pass on remasters but a remake piques my interest.
 
"More modern skate mechanics" ie not just rail ---> manual --> rail --> manual --> rail --> manual.....

I actually prefered thrasher skate and destroy, that game felt so smooth to play. But I'm pretty stoked to hear about a THPS remaster.
 
Dunsta said:
Has there been any remakes of games that haven't been a total shitshow? I heard the Halo collection was awful, Warcraft 3 Reforged was terrible, I guess there was wow classic though
Do you remember what people were saying about the Master Chief collection?
I've really enjoyed what they released for the Master Chief collection on PC so far.
source.gif
 
Dunsta said:
Has there been any remakes of games that haven't been a total shitshow? I heard the Halo collection was awful, Warcraft 3 Reforged was terrible, I guess there was wow classic though
Resident Evil 1, 2, and 3, Final Fantasy 7, Link’s Awakening, Shadow of the Colossus, Spyro and Crash, just to name a few.
 
Isop said:
"More modern skate mechanics" ie not just rail ---> manual --> rail --> manual --> rail --> manual.....

I actually prefered thrasher skate and destroy, that game felt so smooth to play. But I'm pretty stoked to hear about a THPS remaster.
Poor Thrasher came out at the wrongest time possible.
 
Dunsta said:
Has there been any remakes of games that haven't been a total shitshow? I heard the Halo collection was awful, Warcraft 3 Reforged was terrible, I guess there was wow classic though
The Uncharted Remasters are fine, I think. I have them but have only played through 2/3 of the first game. I don't remember anyone complaining though. Uh, I haven't played that many remasters. The FF tactics release on mobile was pretty good (I played it on my PC).
 
I'll wait and see.

I am not confident that they won't find a way to fuck it up. This franchise is cursed.
 
Dunsta said:
Has there been any remakes of games that haven't been a total shitshow? I heard the Halo collection was awful, Warcraft 3 Reforged was terrible, I guess there was wow classic though
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has been really successful, and the upcoming C&C remaster looks sick!



(Spoilered so as not to derail the thread too much.)
 
Chubz said:
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has been really successful, and the upcoming C&C remaster looks sick!
Swing said:
The Uncharted Remasters are fine, I think. I have them but have only played through 2/3 of the first game. I don't remember anyone complaining though. Uh, I haven't played that many remasters. The FF tactics release on mobile was pretty good (I played it on my PC).
Dizzy said:
Resident Evil 1, 2, and 3, Final Fantasy 7, Link’s Awakening, Shadow of the Colossus, Spyro and Crash, just to name a few.
jefferz said:
Do you remember what people were saying about the Master Chief collection?
I've really enjoyed what they released for the Master Chief collection on PC so far.
Soo I guess there's been enough remasters and remakes that I shouldn't be so skeptical. I just have it in my head that they never are polished games which maybe has just been skewed from random bits of talking to people! As for a C&C remaster, fingers crossed on that bad boy. Company of Heroes has been the only RTS I've played since the C&C days, wouldn't mind another Company of Heroes too!

For the master chief, I just remember the launch being rough between matchmaking and bugs but again, it's just what I remember. The shit people complain about will stick with me more than the good stuff I suppose
 
