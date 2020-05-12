Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 are getting full remasters!

Epic Game Store on September 4, 2020

How Will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Gameplay Change?

Will THPS 1 and 2 Have Online or Local Multiplayer and Create-a-Park?

Are the THPS 1 and 2 Soundtracks Returning?

THPS 1 and 2 will be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the, with preorders offering fans early access to a demo of the iconic Warehouse level. The game is a remake compiling the first two games in the beloved THPS franchise, including all levels (even the secret ones).Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will introduce some new moves not featured in the original games, like reverts, but VV hopes the muscle memory of the originals kicks in while playing. And that will in part be because VV employed the original handling code from THPS 1 devs Neversoft.“We started with Neversoft's original handling code. We started with that as a foundation and then layered on what we needed to do to modernize it,” Oneal said in an interview with IGN.“The other thing that we looked at was the geometry because we wanted to match inch by inch the geometry so that those lines feel exactly the same that they were before,” she continued.In addition to gameplay tweaks to make the skateboarding itself more modern, THPS 1 and 2 will mark the return of all the hallmark missions — collecting SKATE letters, secret tapes, etc. — from the original games, while also introducing some new challenges.“We've added more challenges to each of the levels that you can accomplish, some that are per skater for example,” Oneal explained.THPS will support competitive online play, but the remake will also feature split screen multiplayer for those who want to play with friends locally.And THPS 1 and 2’s online functionality will also extend to the return of the Create-a-Park and Create-a-Skater modes. Players will be able to share their creations online, and VV is hoping to give players a wide array of options to build their dream skate parks.Since its inception, the Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise has been married to its soundtracks, with locations and skaters as key to its identity as the songs that supported them. Oneal is happy to confirm that while not every song is back, given the trickiness of music licensing, the vast majority of these two soundtracks return, including fan-favorite tracks.“Most of the songs made it into the game. There's only a small handful that we just couldn't get the licensing rights for. It's a pretty full soundtrack and you'll get to hear your favorites, like “Guerrilla Radio” is in there, “Superman,” which is kind of like the anthem of THPS, is in there,” she said.