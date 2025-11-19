Deadwing88
World renowned boxer.
Nothing wrong with loving another man.
Pretty much
Crazy deadly race they put on, I've seen some clips and... yikes lol
Pretty much
True. Tito Ortiz did it perfectly post UFC. Took a step down in competition and went 5-1 while taking little damage and made over a million dollars.
I mean Dillon is their LHW champ...Spencer is also a ver accomplished 2-2 amaetur boxer. Definitely worthy of a "world" title fight.
100%, and good call w Tito. Everyone remembers the pressers with Chael roasting Tito but when they did the weigh in face offs, I told my buddies
Would rather see legends fight steps down them get fed to the wolves.
ai Tony is unstoppable
There is no way Tony has that hairline and that aesthetic chest
