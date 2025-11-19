News Tony Ferguson to fight Warren Spencer

Mr.Maelstrom said:
I'm just glad Tony is exclusively fighting scrubs, it's the only way to truly reach your 3rd Prime
True. Tito Ortiz did it perfectly post UFC. Took a step down in competition and went 5-1 while taking little damage and made over a million dollars.

Would rather see legends fight steps down them get fed to the wolves.
 
NadaRekowski said:
Nothing wrong with loving another man.
560ti said:
True. Tito Ortiz did it perfectly post UFC. Took a step down in competition and went 5-1 while taking little damage and made over a million dollars.

Would rather see legends fight steps down them get fed to the wolves.
100%, and good call w Tito. Everyone remembers the pressers with Chael roasting Tito but when they did the weigh in face offs, I told my buddies
"Tito is friggin yoked, probably gonna smash Chael up"
 
