Tony Ferguson says he regrets going toe to toe with Gaethje

If it wasn’t Gaethje it would have been someone else. He was getting old by then and his fighting style was bound to catch up to him.
 
Love Tony...and yeah sure that was a bad idea BUT it was a bad idea mainly because Tony decided to do TWO weight cuts unnecessarily prior to that fight. His pictures looked horrible. He was drained AF and drawn out.

It's actually surprising he lasted as long as he did in that fight given the punishment he took. And it unquestionably sent him off a cliff career-wise.
 
bullshit he even had to take that fight in the first place
 
Glad he is now realizing things as they are. For the longest time, he was in denial.
 
What many fighters don't understand, your brain will always want and be motivated, but your body will deteriorate over the years, reflex slower, recover slower, train slower while your brain says yes I can do it
 
mkess101 said:
Love Tony...and yeah sure that was a bad idea BUT it was a bad idea mainly because Tony decided to do TWO weight cuts unnecessarily prior to that fight. His pictures looked horrible. He was drained AF and drawn out.

It's actually surprising he lasted as long as he did in that fight given the punishment he took. And it unquestionably sent him off a cliff career-wise.
Who would have thought that throwing imaginary sand at your opponent wasn't a sure bet to win the fight. People lost millions.
 
