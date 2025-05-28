Tony Ferguson says he regrets going toe to toe with Gaethje

Says its the one fight he wishes he could go back and do differently. He knows that fight wrecked him and his career.
3:13 if timestamp didnt work
If I had to guess (if his public persona isn't just a schtick,) it'd be that he's battling depression.Is Tony okay? He's actually being self reflective and grounded in this statement
Who would have thought that throwing imaginary sand at your opponent wasn't a sure bet to win the fight. People lost millions.Love Tony...and yeah sure that was a bad idea BUT it was a bad idea mainly because Tony decided to do TWO weight cuts unnecessarily prior to that fight. His pictures looked horrible. He was drained AF and drawn out.
It's actually surprising he lasted as long as he did in that fight given the punishment he took. And it unquestionably sent him off a cliff career-wise.