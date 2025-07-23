Goat Poster
Is he back?
If he just got the hair transplant earlier, he could have totally avoided the 8 fight skid.
Is he back?
I really hope that Tony wins a lot of Boxing fights. In my opinion, Dana White and the rest of the UFC murdered Tony Ferguson by never giving him those title shots that he deserved.
It's 2025 and Tony Ferguson has never competed for the UFC Lightweight World Championship.
Yes, I realize that many years have passed and I still hold grudges against Dana White and the rest of the UFC.
Except they did many times, he either didnt accept or pulled out.
My point is that isn't the UFC fault, they did the best they could but due to several factors it didn't happen.Except they didn't, Mammothman. I know for a fact that Tony Ferguson has never entered the ring and mixed it up for the UFC Lightweight World Championship.
I know for a fact that Tony Ferguson has never entered the octagon and mixed it up for the UFC Lightweight World Championship.
He was supposed to, but he never did (and he never will).
mkess101, please help me out here. Do you recall Tony Ferguson ever competing for the UFC Lightweight World Championship at any point in time?
My point is that isn't the UFC fault, they did the best they could but due to several factors it didn't happen.
