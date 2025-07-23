  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Tony Ferguson looking younger and happy

Tony's the type of guy who ages younger after watching The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on Amazon prime.
 
I really hope that Tony wins a lot of Boxing fights. In my opinion, Dana White and the rest of the UFC murdered Tony Ferguson by never giving him those title shots that he deserved.

It's 2025 and Tony Ferguson has never competed for the UFC Lightweight World Championship.

Yes, I realize that many years have passed and I still hold grudges against Dana White and the rest of the UFC.
 
Crash Lance said:
Except they did many times, he either didnt accept or pulled out.
 
Mammothman said:
Except they did many times, he either didnt accept or pulled out.
Except they didn't, Mammothman. I know for a fact that Tony Ferguson has never entered the ring and mixed it up for the UFC Lightweight World Championship.

I know for a fact that Tony Ferguson has never entered the octagon and mixed it up for the UFC Lightweight World Championship.

He was supposed to, but he never did (and he never will).

mkess101, please help me out here. Do you recall Tony Ferguson ever competing for the UFC Lightweight World Championship at any point in time?



@mkess101
 
Crash Lance said:
My point is that isn't the UFC fault, they did the best they could but due to several factors it didn't happen.
 
Thats scary. Is he taking stem cells?
 
Crash Lance said:
That's not what he said.

Read the post.
 
Mammothman said:
My point is that isn't the UFC fault, they did the best they could but due to several factors it didn't happen.
In my opinion, they didn't do anything that was remotely close to their best. I'll return to this thread in order to explain further.

However, I have to take a shower now. Bye, Mammothman.
 
Crash Lance said:
He fought Justin for the interim title and lost
 
