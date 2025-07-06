Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 112,030
- Reaction score
- 207,616
Ferguson is currently in Phuket, Thailand, co-hosting the Hype Fighting show. The former interim UFC lightweight champ recently said that he has a boxing match scheduled for Aug. 30. However, “El Cucuy” didn’t reveal the name of his opponent yet. At 41 years of age, Ferguson is as confident as ever about his strength and conditioning.
“I’m going into camp. So right now I have a fight on August 30. It’ll be boxing. I can’t tell you who it’s [against], but it will be boxing,” Ferguson told Red Corner MMA.
Ferguson: 'I'm Getting Sharper
“And I’m slowly making my way there, but one win changes everything. When it goes into it, a lot of people use that stupid f—-ing word, retirement. I don’t use that word. I’m still competing, I’m 41, I’m faster than, I guarantee, every f—-ing person that’s in here. You wanna run and sprint?... My mind and body are an A+. I’m sharp and I’m getting sharper. Blades and shades baby, we’re back.”
Ferguson’s UFC career ended on a difficult note. Once riding a 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson was considered the biggest threat to the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Ferguson’s cursed matchup with “Eagle” never came to fruition despite multiple bookings. Ferguson’s steep downfall started with a one-sided beatdown against Justin Gaethje in 2020. “El Cucuy” never won a fight again, dropping eight straight bouts, the longest losing streak in UFC history. Fans, pundits and Dana White himself urged Ferguson to hang up his gloves and he was finally released from the UFC this past January.
READ HERE
Tony Ferguson Claims He Has Boxing Match Scheduled
Tony Ferguson seemingly hasn’t retired from combat sports altogether.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh