Tony Ferguson calls Tom Aspinall a bitch

Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...