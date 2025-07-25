  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tony Ferguson calls Tom Aspinall a bitch

Delusional. Tom was ready to fight Jones 2 years ago.

Tony needs to retire and check himself into an institution before he dies in the ring. No joke.
 
Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...
 
