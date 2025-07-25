  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tony Ferguson calls Tom Aspinall a b*tch

Legendary said:
Delusional. Tom was ready to fight Jones 2 years ago.

Tony needs to retire and check himself into an institution before he dies in the ring. No joke.
Click to expand...
Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...
 
Legendary said:
Delusional. Tom was ready to fight Jones 2 years ago.

Tony needs to retire and check himself into an institution before he dies in the ring. No joke.
Click to expand...
I'm sure Tom was after his 1 fight win streak over Tybura.

Why wouldn't he want a free title shot at that point?
 
Luffy said:
Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...
Click to expand...

Who let Luffy back here?
 
Luffy said:
I was temporarily banned. Why don't you report me if you want me out instead of asking the same shit non stop? Am I offending you or something?
Click to expand...

I think you must be stupid. This is the first ever thread I've replied to of yours, but have seen many of them, and they aren't good.

That's why I posted asking who let you back.

I've never posted on a single thread of yours or quoted you until now.
 
TCE said:
I think you must be stupid. This is the first ever thread I've replied to of yours, but have seen many of them, and they aren't good.

That's why I posted asking who let you back.

I've never posted on a single thread of yours or quoted you until now.
Click to expand...
Ok, then you must be stupid because if I'm back is because there are bans that are permanently and there are bans who are temporarily. Don't comment if you think it's stupid, go seek what you find cool instead.
 
Luffy said:
Ok, then you must be stupid because if I'm back is because there are bans that are permanently and there are bans who are temporarily. Don't comment if you think it's stupid, go seek what you find cool instead.
Click to expand...

<YeahOKJen>
 
Sorry but that's gotta be the 10th time someone asks that, shit gets tiring...
 
Luffy said:
Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...
Click to expand...
re ban this clown please
 
Luffy said:
Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...
Click to expand...

Just because he was dumb enough to put himself in the line of fire uncessarily, It doesnt give him right to call anyone else who doesnt " bitch ". Bruh, you are just dumb. And even dumber to call someone out without actually knowing the situation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Simple Southerner
Media Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall. Want to see this fight?
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
3K
CutStryker
CutStryker
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
6K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
Black9
Rumored Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall "Verbally AGREED" Too
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Pancake Sprawl
Pancake Sprawl
N
Media Miesha Tate: Jon Jones is a duck; isn't confident he can beat Tom Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
Dbreiden83080
Dbreiden83080

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,555
Messages
57,608,749
Members
175,770
Latest member
Justin323032

Share this page

Back
Top