Tony Ferguson calls Tom Aspinall a b*tch

Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...Delusional. Tom was ready to fight Jones 2 years ago.
Tony needs to retire and check himself into an institution before he dies in the ring. No joke.
I'm sure Tom was after his 1 fight win streak over Tybura.Delusional. Tom was ready to fight Jones 2 years ago.
Tony needs to retire and check himself into an institution before he dies in the ring. No joke.
Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...
I was temporarily banned. Why don't you report me if you want me out instead of asking the same shit non stop? Am I offending you or something?Who let Luffy back here?
I was temporarily banned. Why don't you report me if you want me out instead of asking the same shit non stop? Am I offending you or something?
Tony knew better and sat his little ass back down the last time he tried to step up to a real HW!
Ok, then you must be stupid because if I'm back is because there are bans that are permanently and there are bans who are temporarily. Don't comment if you think it's stupid, go seek what you find cool instead.I think you must be stupid. This is the first ever thread I've replied to of yours, but have seen many of them, and they aren't good.
That's why I posted asking who let you back.
I've never posted on a single thread of yours or quoted you until now.
Ok, then you must be stupid because if I'm back is because there are bans that are permanently and there are bans who are temporarily. Don't comment if you think it's stupid, go seek what you find cool instead.
Tony had a handful of sand. imoYeah, Werdum got out of there real quick when he realized he was about to get ankle picked.
re ban this clown pleaseLol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...
Lol but well, he's kinda right tho he has the right to call him a b** since he didn't fight for over a year and is more inactive than Ferguson even at his poor state. Ferguson had a dream and fought way, way more than Tom will ever fight, won way more fights, while never fighting Khabib and having the interim for a long time, until he lost his interim to Justin after Khabib cancelled their set fight for the 4th time or so...