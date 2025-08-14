  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tony Ferguson almost gets subbed in Russia

The guy had it locked in pretty good when they were standing, even had Tony look like he had an 'oh shit' moment lol. When they dropped though Tony was safe.
 
Is this the same Russian reality show that the Diaz/Shields/Jones thing happened at? I'm not sure why Americans keep going over there, but someone is going to get hurt. Well, no, I am sure why Americans keep going over there: they need the money.
 
He's going to get knocked out by a Filipino next. He should just do a world tour where people of all nationalities get to beat Tony Fergusson.
 
Tony is the type of guy to be a contestant on the next season of AFL Global to get a rematch.
 
