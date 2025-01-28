  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Tony Ferguson’s retirement not going well

Someone save this man from himself

bubble-wrap_orig.jpg
 
He isn't retired anymore. Lasted barely longer than Weidman's
 
That's just his way of training for punches on the back of the head.
 
In his past life tony was a failed stuntman
 
BJJ4Tone said:
Yeah, this is brutal...
It's probably better for my mental health that I'm not spending any time on here anymore, but I really do want it to be fixed, so I can come back.

Honestly it's really not that bad, like yes the style is messed up but super easy to ignore and keep using like always
 
Why tf does he not pedal, like no big surprise he didn't have enough speed going downhill on grass without pedaling. And wear a helmet
 
