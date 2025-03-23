  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Tonight's main even prove how GOOD Gsp was. WW GOAT.

Belal is cooked <lmao><lol>

Brady is going to eat him for lunch :rolleyes:
AA1nLqLS.img
 
This is the real WW Goat
GmYpy0fbUAAZo_R.jpgAll the time Khabib dominated LW, Abdelaziz, the WW, trained Ju Jitsu - but stayed faithful to Khabib
OIP (1).jpg

mnIu_WYvCUbdSPO8Bpl5ZJexkgc_ZCFZe7F9TWq09S4.webp
 
Juzie said:
I had a dream that tonights main event actually proved how good Steve Jennum is but when I woke up... I realized it was all just in my head.
There were so many better/worse choices to dream than the cop
 
The only thing that is clear is Belal is on top of the food chain in WW and nobody is beating him until father's time.
 
Spacebadger said:
The only thing that is clear is Belal is on top of the food chain in WW and nobody is beating him until father's time.
There's some killers on the rise. Shavkat, Prates,JDM even Garry all pose a significant threats.
 
