  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Tonight Could Have Seen Georgian-Born Fighters Defeat Dagestani-Born Fighters 2-0 in Title Fights...

Siver!

Siver!

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 24, 2024
Messages
60
Reaction score
122
Merab defeated Umar.

Arman was born in Akhalkalaki, modern day Georgia, and is even called Akhalkalakets but has always represented Armenia throughout his UFC run despite effectively crediting Russia for all his success.

Imagine that, though.

Georgia 2-0 Dagestan.

The way Islam fought, though, it would have been hard for anyone on the planet to beat him tonight.
 
But Arman wet his pants, tucked his tail between his legs, and decided he didn't want a piece of the MAK
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,612
Messages
56,786,627
Members
175,405
Latest member
crabik

Share this page

Back
Top