Tonight Could Have Seen Georgian-Born Fighters Defeat Dagestani-Born Fighters 2-0 in Title Fights...

Siver!
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2024
- Messages
- 60
- Reaction score
- 122
Merab defeated Umar.
Arman was born in Akhalkalaki, modern day Georgia, and is even called Akhalkalakets but has always represented Armenia throughout his UFC run despite effectively crediting Russia for all his success.
Imagine that, though.
Georgia 2-0 Dagestan.
The way Islam fought, though, it would have been hard for anyone on the planet to beat him tonight.
Arman was born in Akhalkalaki, modern day Georgia, and is even called Akhalkalakets but has always represented Armenia throughout his UFC run despite effectively crediting Russia for all his success.
Imagine that, though.
Georgia 2-0 Dagestan.
The way Islam fought, though, it would have been hard for anyone on the planet to beat him tonight.