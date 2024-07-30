All Cinema (all art) is the product of the culture it emerges from. Indian movies aren't just American films with Indian actors.



They're informed by Indian Theater which is a 1,000+ year old tradition based on the concept of Nritya which includes music and dance at a level as foundational as the drama itself.



So it's a very different product than American Cinema which is built on Aristotle, Shakespeare, Stanislavski, and Vaudeville.