Movies Tonal inconsistency in movies East vs West

By East i mean primarily Far East and India.

Is it shaped by history, philosophy and civilization it is something for which there can be no explanation?

The movies of the East in general switch tone more often based on my observation.
 
Different markets with different demands. It's basic economics, not philosophy, civilization or some esoteric bullshit.
 
Patrick Jane said:
Different markets with different demands. It's basic economics, not philosophy, civilization or some esoteric bullshit.
Indian movies saying you cannot smoke is not philosophy, not civilization or some esoteric bullshit?
 
Lmao. This is what you wanted to get to 150 posts for?
 
All Cinema (all art) is the product of the culture it emerges from. Indian movies aren't just American films with Indian actors.

They're informed by Indian Theater which is a 1,000+ year old tradition based on the concept of Nritya which includes music and dance at a level as foundational as the drama itself.

So it's a very different product than American Cinema which is built on Aristotle, Shakespeare, Stanislavski, and Vaudeville.
 
Patrick Jane said:
If something is in demand, there is an incentive to supply it.

<{UberTS}>
It is way more complicated.

