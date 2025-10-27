AndrewGolota48
Pretty incredible that this guy that knows Tom personally, has less bias and more integrity than his creep cult fans that deny the significance of the counter Gane lands right as Tom throws, causing him to stumble back like a drunk.
Unlike blind Aspinall internet freaks, he sees the clear as day exchange that somehow most on here and Reddit etc can't process as reality.
