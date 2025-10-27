Tom had 5 minutes to recover - the ringside physician told him he was fine and all post-fight medical reports indicate that he has no serious damage to his eye. This is a slap in the face to old school fighters like Yuki Nakai - who valiantly fought 3 times in one night after being blinded by Gerard Gordeau in the first round. Big Nog had a stellar run in PRIDE with basically one working eye and we all know what Bisping was able to accomplish. Even GSP who is known to quit continued to battle through a devastating Jake Shields eye poke and still defended his title successfully. When you consider all of these factors, it becomes crystal clear that Tom does not have intestinal fortitude to compete with the likes of Jon Jones. Instead he ran to his optometrist begging for a doctors note.



This is an excellent thread.