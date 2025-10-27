Media Tom's camera man from his own official YouTube channel watches live and admits Tom got rocked by Gane's counter right before the poke, makes this face

Pretty incredible that this guy that knows Tom personally, has less bias and more integrity than his creep cult fans that deny the significance of the counter Gane lands right as Tom throws, causing him to stumble back like a drunk.

Unlike blind Aspinall internet freaks, he sees the clear as day exchange that somehow most on here and Reddit etc can't process as reality.

1000035463.jpg
 
Tom had 5 minutes to recover - the ringside physician told him he was fine and all post-fight medical reports indicate that he has no serious damage to his eye. This is a slap in the face to old school fighters like Yuki Nakai - who valiantly fought 3 times in one night after being blinded by Gerard Gordeau in the first round. Big Nog had a stellar run in PRIDE with basically one working eye and we all know what Bisping was able to accomplish. Even GSP who is known to quit continued to battle through a devastating Jake Shields eye poke and still defended his title successfully. When you consider all of these factors, it becomes crystal clear that Tom does not have intestinal fortitude to compete with the likes of Jon Jones. Instead he ran to his optometrist begging for a doctors note.

This is an excellent thread.
 
Mike JV said:
This is an excellent thread.

This is an excellent thread.
<JagsKiddingMe>


So why did Aspinall have to step in on 2 weeks notice for an interim fight with Pavlovich? Oh that's right, because Jon Jones ducked the contenders to fight a retired fireman, and STILL dropped out 2 weeks before, just like he sat out for 3 years waiting for Ngannou to leave the UFC, just like he canceled a card because he needed 6 months to prepare for Chael Sonnen, and just like he gave up his belt and left the sport to avoid Aspinall.
 
nostradumbass said:
<JagsKiddingMe>


So why did Aspinall have to step in on 2 weeks notice for an interim fight with Pavlovich? Oh that's right, because Jon Jones ducked the contenders to fight a retired fireman, and STILL dropped out 2 weeks before, just like he sat out for 3 years waiting for Ngannou to leave the UFC, just like he canceled a card because he needed 6 months to prepare for Chael Sonnen, and just like he gave up his belt and left the sport to avoid Aspinall.
Is this what you dorks intend on doing? Every time Tom shits the bed play the what about Jones who has nothing to do with it game repeatedly? Well it’s nonsensical
 
nostradumbass said:
You literally brought up Jones yourself, dummy, then cry like a bitch when it blows up in your face. <lol>
I spoke on him in response to your comment pulling the classic sherdog deflection of crying about Jones whenever your favorite fighter gets embarrassed. Since YOU brought the man up what the fuck does he have to do with Tom getting pieced up poked and quitting? Do tell
 
Mind Mine said:
I spoke on him in response to your comment pulling the classic sherdog deflection of crying about Jones whenever your favorite fighter gets embarrassed. Since YOU brought the man up what the fuck does he have to do with Tom getting pieced up poked and quitting? Do tell
Your post wasn't a response, it was just you embarrassing yourself by posting "he can't compete with the likes of Jones". Yeah, no shit he can't because Jones fled the sport to duck him.
 
Still got a chip on your shoulder about Tom, eh TS? How many threads have you made so far touting Gane's "win"? How many dozen will you write in the coming days on this one round?
 
lol it was a jab, followed up with a face rake. Which is why you posted some stupid picture instead of the fight. Another L thread from the L team.
 
nostradumbass said:
This is the post you rushed in to defend...



<Dany07>
We all know that Jon Jones accidentally commits many eye poke fouls while trying to establish range/defend against strikes. Once again - there was NO reported damage to Aspinall eye (fact not opinion). It’s pretty clear Tom would’ve quit the moment Jon unintentionally eye poked him and ruined the event for the fans just like he did yesterday. Let me ask you something, after yesterday’s performance do you believe Tom would quit after an unintentional Jon Jones eye poke yes or no?
 
whocares said:
lol it was a jab, followed up with a face rake. Which is why you posted some stupid picture instead of the fight. Another L thread from the L team.
What are you talking about clown, are you suggesting that the pic of his camera man is not taken from the video of him watching the fight, from the moment after he used the word "rocked" to describe Gane's counter on Tom? Would you like to bet a million dollars on that? How about just watch the video and see it yourself.
 
yeah because pillowfisted Gane is known for rocking people with his jabs lol.

Apparently Jon was rocked too when he got hit with the nut shot to eye rake combo by Gane.

<puhlease>
 
