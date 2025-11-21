Tomorrow's Card Almost Too Good?

is it me or is this card almost too good to be free (especially by today's standards)? i'm legit interested in every fight on the main - these days i'm lucky if it's one or two.

- horiguchi, been around forever, solid vet, well worth watching
- waldo gaziev, a good HW scrap, two guys with great records
- hermansson and oezdemir, two more solid vets
- belal garry and tsarukyan hooker, either one main event worthy, three of the four legit contenders near the top of the division

i feel like i'm missing something, it's almost too good to be true. i feel like if they made belal garry the main event this could have been one of the highest quality PPVs of the year. or is it just nostalgia, with all the old vets hanging around.
 
josh345 said:
Both of those fights will bring the zzzzs if Arman and Belal have their way.
will probably happen with tsarukyan, but i feel like they're feeding belal to garry in the hopes of giving him that higher ranking, they probably think he can beat him (and he absolutely can). i'll bet garry's going to come out guns blazing and try to make a statement, because that win could get him his title shot.
 
No ... But ...

Beside when Gina, and JJ fought.
Or some local gals that made it to the UFC.
Beyond that. No interest.
That said, the same lack of interest applies to men when the matchups don't suit.
 
VAfan said:
i actually agree with both of those, in general. although -300 for garry seems a bit much.
Did the line move after Islam/JDM much?

I'm a firm believer that Belal's staph infection that hospitalized him, ruined his ability. I like Garry in this one as a result but would prefer it be in that -200 range.

Curious what the line was before Islam wrecked JDM though.
 
Meathead Jock said:
Did the line move after Islam/JDM much?

I'm a firm believer that Belal's staph infection that hospitalized him, ruined his ability. I like Garry in this one as a result but would prefer it be in that -200 range.

Curious what the line was before Islam wrecked JDM though.
not sure - although i think it's also just the fact that belal and garry are headed in opposite directions right now. yeah i agree there will probably be a correction as it gets close because belal is definitely a live dog, at least.
 
The Middle East pays the most to Dana and co so they get the best cards rn
 
with PPV quality declining and the obvious need to impress middle eastern oil princes these FN cards in those countries are basically on par with most PPVs
 
