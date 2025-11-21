Tomorrow's Card Almost Too Good?

is it me or is this card almost too good to be free (especially by today's standards)? i'm legit interested in every fight on the main - these days i'm lucky if it's one or two.



- horiguchi, been around forever, solid vet, well worth watching

- waldo gaziev, a good HW scrap, two guys with great records

- hermansson and oezdemir, two more solid vets

- belal garry and tsarukyan hooker, either one main event worthy, three of the four legit contenders near the top of the division



i feel like i'm missing something, it's almost too good to be true. i feel like if they made belal garry the main event this could have been one of the highest quality PPVs of the year. or is it just nostalgia, with all the old vets hanging around.