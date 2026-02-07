  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Hot Take Tomorrow's Apex Card Is Legit

-Solid main event between 2 ranked &skilled 135ers.
-Title Eliminator between 2 top-10 125ers, including the Gooch whom I consider a legend of the sport.
-2 Top-10 HWs that could launch someone into contendership with an impressive finish.
-2 Basharats & Dustin Jacoby

The top 3 fights are all Apex-level main events, and for all of them to be on the same card is kind of shocking, but appreciated.Screenshot_20260206_225705_Brave.jpg
 
Thanks for the hype job Dana. On a side note, I'd love to see the creativity hyping an Apex card headlined by two HW's coming off losses, including one who hasn't even won a fight in the UFC.
 
Top to bottom, the best UFC card of the year so far... Which isn't saying much considering the match-making on the other 2 cards. It's a pretty good card, but not great or anything. Doesn't look like there will be one of those incredible cards (on paper at least) for several weeks, judging by the upcoming cards.
 
If you had actually watched the Kuniev fight you'd know that he got robbed vs perennial top-5 Curtis Blaydes.
Screenshot_20260206_233338_Chrome.jpg
If he finishes Jailton, something Volkov(top 3 contender mind you) couldn't do, then yes he's a legit contender.
 
Ah yes, robbed in that close fight. How exactly would YOU market his fight as a main event considering both of them lost in their last fights?
 
Will probably one of those cards that turns out to be surprisingly good, especially in the prelims. Happens often with these low-expectation cards 🤷‍♂️
 
Looks better than the last two. I think we can acknowledge now that the "numbered event" thing is just a marketing scam. Apex, you da real ppv
 
I agree it's solid for an Apex card. I think the 4 or 5 people at the Apex will enjoy it live.
 
