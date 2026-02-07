JoeRowe
-Solid main event between 2 ranked &skilled 135ers.
-Title Eliminator between 2 top-10 125ers, including the Gooch whom I consider a legend of the sport.
-2 Top-10 HWs that could launch someone into contendership with an impressive finish.
-2 Basharats & Dustin Jacoby
The top 3 fights are all Apex-level main events, and for all of them to be on the same card is kind of shocking, but appreciated.
